RV Capital GmbH Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Sells Trupanion Inc

New Purchases: CRM,

CRM, Added Positions: WIX, CACC, WORK,

WIX, CACC, WORK, Reduced Positions: FB,

FB, Sold Out: TRUP,

Investment company RV Capital GmbH Current Portfolio ) buys Salesforce.com Inc, sells Trupanion Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RV Capital GmbH. As of 2021Q1, RV Capital GmbH owns 5 stocks with a total value of $312 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RV Capital GmbH's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rv+capital+gmbh/current-portfolio/portfolio

Wix.com Ltd (WIX) - 301,800 shares, 26.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.40% Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC) - 213,695 shares, 24.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.31% Facebook Inc (FB) - 210,100 shares, 19.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.96% Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 219,513 shares, 14.89% of the total portfolio. New Position Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 1,050,558 shares, 13.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32%

RV Capital GmbH initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.75. The stock is now traded at around $233.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.89%. The holding were 219,513 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RV Capital GmbH sold out a holding in Trupanion Inc. The sale prices were between $73.56 and $123.86, with an estimated average price of $103.14.