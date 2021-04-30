RV Capital GmbH Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Sells Trupanion Inc

Investment company RV Capital GmbH (Current Portfolio) buys Salesforce.com Inc, sells Trupanion Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RV Capital GmbH. As of 2021Q1, RV Capital GmbH owns 5 stocks with a total value of $312 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of RV Capital GmbH. Also check out:
1. RV Capital GmbH's Undervalued Stocks
2. RV Capital GmbH's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RV Capital GmbH's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RV Capital GmbH keeps buying
These are the top 5 holdings of RV Capital GmbH
- Wix.com Ltd (WIX) - 301,800 shares, 26.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.40%
- Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC) - 213,695 shares, 24.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.31%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 210,100 shares, 19.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.96%
- Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 219,513 shares, 14.89% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 1,050,558 shares, 13.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32%
RV Capital GmbH initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.75. The stock is now traded at around $233.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.89%. The holding were 219,513 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Trupanion Inc (TRUP)
RV Capital GmbH sold out a holding in Trupanion Inc. The sale prices were between $73.56 and $123.86, with an estimated average price of $103.14.
