Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc Buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Centerspace, Palantir Technologies Inc, Sells Centerspace, Chevron Corp, BHP Group

New Purchases: TPL, CSR, PSNL,

TPL, CSR, PSNL, Added Positions: PLTR, NVDA, AVGO, ATRA, CRTX, INTC, SOUHY,

PLTR, NVDA, AVGO, ATRA, CRTX, INTC, SOUHY, Reduced Positions: CVX, TWLO, BHP, RIO, XOM, COP, DLR, FB, ESS, PLD, CNQ, VALE, AVB, COST, BP, SAIL, REG, OVV, APA, WSM, HIW, R, ADSK, FRC,

CVX, TWLO, BHP, RIO, XOM, COP, DLR, FB, ESS, PLD, CNQ, VALE, AVB, COST, BP, SAIL, REG, OVV, APA, WSM, HIW, R, ADSK, FRC, Sold Out: WXC1, RLJPA.PFD, EPPC.PFD,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Centerspace, Palantir Technologies Inc, Personalis Inc, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc, sells Centerspace, Chevron Corp, BHP Group, Rio Tinto PLC, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc owns 78 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PACIFIC HEIGHTS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pacific+heights+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 4,100,000 shares, 12.51% of the total portfolio. Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 70,000 shares, 10.31% of the total portfolio. New Position Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 184,000 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.42% Facebook Inc (FB) - 180,000 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.2% Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 64,000 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $727 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1109.85. The stock is now traded at around $1589.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.31%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Centerspace. The purchase prices were between $68 and $73.42, with an estimated average price of $71.38. The stock is now traded at around $70.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Personalis Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.71 and $51.02, with an estimated average price of $34.57. The stock is now traded at around $24.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 185,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 136.36%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.41. The stock is now traded at around $22.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 520,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc by 54.55%. The purchase prices were between $14 and $20.72, with an estimated average price of $17.74. The stock is now traded at around $14.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 425,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Cortexyme Inc by 22.22%. The purchase prices were between $27.78 and $49.21, with an estimated average price of $35.98. The stock is now traded at around $39.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 275,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 22.73%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.45. The stock is now traded at around $57.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 135,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Centerspace. The sale prices were between $56.43 and $61.5, with an estimated average price of $58.95.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in RLJ Lodging Trust. The sale prices were between $25.05 and $27.87, with an estimated average price of $26.05.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in El Paso Energy Capital Trust I. The sale prices were between $48.14 and $55.87, with an estimated average price of $50.29.