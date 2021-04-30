Logo
Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc Buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Centerspace, Palantir Technologies Inc, Sells Centerspace, Chevron Corp, BHP Group

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Centerspace, Palantir Technologies Inc, Personalis Inc, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc, sells Centerspace, Chevron Corp, BHP Group, Rio Tinto PLC, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc owns 78 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PACIFIC HEIGHTS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pacific+heights+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PACIFIC HEIGHTS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 4,100,000 shares, 12.51% of the total portfolio.
  2. Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 70,000 shares, 10.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 184,000 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.42%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 180,000 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.2%
  5. Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 64,000 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $727 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1109.85. The stock is now traded at around $1589.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.31%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Centerspace (CSR)

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Centerspace. The purchase prices were between $68 and $73.42, with an estimated average price of $71.38. The stock is now traded at around $70.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Personalis Inc (PSNL)

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Personalis Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.71 and $51.02, with an estimated average price of $34.57. The stock is now traded at around $24.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 185,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 136.36%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.41. The stock is now traded at around $22.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 520,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA)

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc by 54.55%. The purchase prices were between $14 and $20.72, with an estimated average price of $17.74. The stock is now traded at around $14.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 425,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cortexyme Inc (CRTX)

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Cortexyme Inc by 22.22%. The purchase prices were between $27.78 and $49.21, with an estimated average price of $35.98. The stock is now traded at around $39.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 275,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 22.73%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.45. The stock is now traded at around $57.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 135,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Centerspace (WXC1)

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Centerspace. The sale prices were between $56.43 and $61.5, with an estimated average price of $58.95.

Sold Out: RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJPA.PFD)

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in RLJ Lodging Trust. The sale prices were between $25.05 and $27.87, with an estimated average price of $26.05.

Sold Out: El Paso Energy Capital Trust I (EPPC.PFD)

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in El Paso Energy Capital Trust I. The sale prices were between $48.14 and $55.87, with an estimated average price of $50.29.



