A Trio of Stocks That Could Represent Bargains

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

A Trio of Stocks That Could Represent Bargains

These companies' valuations are more compelling than competitors

Author's Avatar
Alberto Abaterusso
May 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

As of April 30, the following stocks appear to be underestimated by the market as their price-earnings ratios without non-recurring items trade below 20 while their price-earnings to growth ratios trade near or below 1.

Furthermore, Wall Street sell-side analysts have issued positive recommendation ratings, indicating expectations for higher share prices over the months ahead.

SLM

The first company that meets the criteria is SLM Corp. (

SLM, Financial), a Newark, Delaware-based provider of education loans to support students and their families in financing the cost of education in the U.S.

As of April 30, the price-earnings ratio without NRI is 6.34, which is more appealing than the industry median of 15, while the PEG ratio of 0.47 is more compelling than the industry median of 1.28.

The stock had net earnings of $3.10 per share for the trailing 12 months that ended in March 2021 and a five-year book value growth rate of 13.50%.

On April 30, the closing price was $19.66 per share. The share price has risen by 143.02% over the past year for a market capitalization of $6.20 billion and a 52-week range of $6.48 to $19.92.

As of April, Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of buy and an average target price of $22.60 per share for the stock.

Radian Group

The second company that makes the cut is Radian Group Inc. (

RDN, Financial), a Philadelphia-based specialty insurer serving mortgage originators and lenders, mortgage investors, government-sponsored enterprises and real estate investors, brokers and agents.

As of April 30, the price-earnings ratio without NRI is 12.26, which is more compelling than the industry median of 13.56, while the PEG ratio is 1.26, which has more appeal than the industry median of 1.43.

The stock had net earnings of $2.01 per share for the trailing 12 months that ended in December 2020 and a five-year Ebitda growth rate of 9.80%.

The closing price on April 30 was $24.64 per share. The share price has increased by 78.03% over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and a 52-week range of $12.415 to $25.31.

As of April, Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of buy for the stock and have established an average target price of $25.95 per share.

KB Home

The third company that holds the criteria is KB Home (

KBH, Financial), a Los Angeles-based homebuilder.

As of April 30, the price-earnings ratio without NRI is 13.7, which is more compelling than the industry median of 14.77, while the PEG ratio of 0.58 is also more appealing than the industry median of 0.85.

The stock had net earnings of $3.52 per share for the trailing 12 months that ended in February 2021 and a five-year Ebitda growth rate of 23.80%.

The closing price on April 30 was $48.23 per share. The share price has climbed by 86.79% over the past year for a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and a 52-week range of $22.63 to $50.16.

As of April, Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of overweight with an average target price of $54.27 per share for the stock.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about how to pick potential value stocks. Gold, silver and precious metals mining industries is also my cup of tea. My articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. I hold a Master\\\'s Degree in Business Administration from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands. You can follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AAbaterusso