Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp Buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Celanese Corp, Sells Microchip Technology Inc, O-I Glass Inc, Guidewire Software Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Glen Allen, VA, based Investment company Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Celanese Corp, Eastman Chemical Co, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, sells Microchip Technology Inc, O-I Glass Inc, Guidewire Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp. As of 2021Q1, Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp owns 118 stocks with a total value of $7.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Tom Gayner 's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tom+gayner/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Tom Gayner
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 1,114 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio.
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 1,531,971 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio.
  3. Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 8,708,941 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
  4. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 1,863,945 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 98,442 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)


Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $481.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 45,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)


Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $380.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,293 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Celanese Corp (CE)


Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Celanese Corp. The purchase prices were between $119.37 and $152.69, with an estimated average price of $137.29. The stock is now traded at around $156.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)


Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41. The stock is now traded at around $117.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)

Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Eastman Chemical Co by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $98.35 and $118.02, with an estimated average price of $108.6. The stock is now traded at around $115.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)

Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The sale prices were between $97.8 and $132.54, with an estimated average price of $116.48.



Author's Avatar

insider