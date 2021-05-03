Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp Buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Celanese Corp, Sells Microchip Technology Inc, O-I Glass Inc, Guidewire Software Inc

New Purchases: REGN, LMT, CE, ICE,

Glen Allen, VA, based Investment company Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp Current Portfolio ) buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Celanese Corp, Eastman Chemical Co, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, sells Microchip Technology Inc, O-I Glass Inc, Guidewire Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp. As of 2021Q1, Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp owns 118 stocks with a total value of $7.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 1,114 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 1,531,971 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 8,708,941 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 1,863,945 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 98,442 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio.

Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $481.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 45,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $380.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,293 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Celanese Corp. The purchase prices were between $119.37 and $152.69, with an estimated average price of $137.29. The stock is now traded at around $156.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41. The stock is now traded at around $117.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Eastman Chemical Co by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $98.35 and $118.02, with an estimated average price of $108.6. The stock is now traded at around $115.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The sale prices were between $97.8 and $132.54, with an estimated average price of $116.48.