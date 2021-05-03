Next Capital Management LLC Buys Voya Prime Rate Trust, Financial Select Sector SPDR, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Royal Dutch Shell PLC

New Purchases: VIAC, PINS, GBTC, RDS.B, TDOC, MGM, GDX, PSX,

VIAC, PINS, GBTC, RDS.B, TDOC, MGM, GDX, PSX, Added Positions: PPR, XLF, QQQ, XLV, ECL, IJH, IWF, IVV, VOO, VOT, IEMG, FB, MSFT, JNJ, EMLP, WMT, NFLX, CMCSA, IWB, XLK, CYDY, IWD, MRK, DHR,

PPR, XLF, QQQ, XLV, ECL, IJH, IWF, IVV, VOO, VOT, IEMG, FB, MSFT, JNJ, EMLP, WMT, NFLX, CMCSA, IWB, XLK, CYDY, IWD, MRK, DHR, Reduced Positions: JPST, XOM, AAPL, AMZN, PFE, SQ, MO, HCA, MCD, AFT, NSL, ABBV, WVVI, BGB, SCHM, TOTL,

JPST, XOM, AAPL, AMZN, PFE, SQ, MO, HCA, MCD, AFT, NSL, ABBV, WVVI, BGB, SCHM, TOTL, Sold Out: RDS.A, CSGS, VZ, GE, NLY,

Investment company Next Capital Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Voya Prime Rate Trust, Financial Select Sector SPDR, ViacomCBS Inc, Pinterest Inc, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Amazon.com Inc, CSG Systems International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Next Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Next Capital Management LLC owns 108 stocks with a total value of $152 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Next Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/next+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 28,821 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 21,984 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.78% Globus Medical Inc (GMED) - 111,098 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) - 1,176,518 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9195.39% Facebook Inc (FB) - 18,349 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07%

Next Capital Management LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $41.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 15,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Next Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $66.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 8,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Next Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The purchase prices were between $31.36 and $56.7, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $46.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,259 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Next Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $42.15, with an estimated average price of $38.15. The stock is now traded at around $35.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,493 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Next Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94. The stock is now traded at around $172.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,222 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Next Capital Management LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Next Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 9195.39%. The purchase prices were between $4.4 and $4.66, with an estimated average price of $4.56. The stock is now traded at around $4.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 1,176,518 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Next Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 35.77%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $36.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 151,832 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Next Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 61.62%. The purchase prices were between $204.51 and $225.74, with an estimated average price of $212.88. The stock is now traded at around $224.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,447 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Next Capital Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.65%. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $259.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,421 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Next Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 21.14%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $513.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 573 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Next Capital Management LLC added to a holding in CytoDyn Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $2.12 and $7.15, with an estimated average price of $4.45. The stock is now traded at around $3.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 37,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Next Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $36.03 and $44.38, with an estimated average price of $40.23.

Next Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in CSG Systems International Inc. The sale prices were between $43.09 and $48.83, with an estimated average price of $46.11.

Next Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4.

Next Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14.

Next Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The sale prices were between $8.12 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $8.47.