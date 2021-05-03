Logo
Next Capital Management LLC Buys Voya Prime Rate Trust, Financial Select Sector SPDR, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Next Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Voya Prime Rate Trust, Financial Select Sector SPDR, ViacomCBS Inc, Pinterest Inc, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Amazon.com Inc, CSG Systems International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Next Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Next Capital Management LLC owns 108 stocks with a total value of $152 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Next Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/next+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Next Capital Management LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 28,821 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 21,984 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.78%
  3. Globus Medical Inc (GMED) - 111,098 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio.
  4. Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) - 1,176,518 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9195.39%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 18,349 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07%
New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Next Capital Management LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $41.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 15,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Next Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $66.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 8,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)

Next Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The purchase prices were between $31.36 and $56.7, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $46.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,259 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B)

Next Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $42.15, with an estimated average price of $38.15. The stock is now traded at around $35.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,493 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Next Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94. The stock is now traded at around $172.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,222 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Next Capital Management LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR)

Next Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 9195.39%. The purchase prices were between $4.4 and $4.66, with an estimated average price of $4.56. The stock is now traded at around $4.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 1,176,518 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Next Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 35.77%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $36.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 151,832 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ecolab Inc (ECL)

Next Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 61.62%. The purchase prices were between $204.51 and $225.74, with an estimated average price of $212.88. The stock is now traded at around $224.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,447 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Next Capital Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.65%. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $259.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,421 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Next Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 21.14%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $513.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 573 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CytoDyn Inc (CYDY)

Next Capital Management LLC added to a holding in CytoDyn Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $2.12 and $7.15, with an estimated average price of $4.45. The stock is now traded at around $3.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 37,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)

Next Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $36.03 and $44.38, with an estimated average price of $40.23.

Sold Out: CSG Systems International Inc (CSGS)

Next Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in CSG Systems International Inc. The sale prices were between $43.09 and $48.83, with an estimated average price of $46.11.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Next Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Next Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14.

Sold Out: Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)

Next Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The sale prices were between $8.12 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $8.47.



Here is the complete portfolio of Next Capital Management LLC. Also check out:

