Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Travel+Leisure Co, Kinder Morgan Inc, Cimarex Energy Co, Sells NantKwest Inc, Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund, Splunk Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Leandro, CA, based Investment company Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Travel+Leisure Co, Kinder Morgan Inc, Cimarex Energy Co, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF, Enbridge Inc, sells NantKwest Inc, Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund, Splunk Inc, CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. owns 192 stocks with a total value of $257 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MERIDIAN INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/meridian+investment+counsel+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MERIDIAN INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC.
  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 109,387 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
  2. SI-BONE Inc (SIBN) - 336,062 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.82%
  3. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 22,363 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio.
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 58,210 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,648 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $34.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $54.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 16,173 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in Cimarex Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $38.75 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $53.36. The stock is now traded at around $67.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,665 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.86 and $29.87, with an estimated average price of $28.96. The stock is now traded at around $29.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $59.401000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14. The stock is now traded at around $38.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,087 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in Newell Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $26.78, with an estimated average price of $24.8. The stock is now traded at around $27.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,972 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 139.32%. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 50,697 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in Physicians Realty Trust by 61.20%. The purchase prices were between $16.73 and $18.6, with an estimated average price of $17.75. The stock is now traded at around $18.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 36,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 108.41%. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 28,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: NantKwest Inc (NK)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. sold out a holding in NantKwest Inc. The sale prices were between $12.83 and $42.25, with an estimated average price of $24.09.

Sold Out: Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd (ECF)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. sold out a holding in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. The sale prices were between $13.16 and $17.05, with an estimated average price of $14.62.

Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24.



