Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Travel+Leisure Co, Kinder Morgan Inc, Cimarex Energy Co, Sells NantKwest Inc, Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund, Splunk Inc

- New Purchases: WD5A, XEC, CWI, ENB, USB, NWL, GOOG, BHF, CX,
- Added Positions: KMI, DOC, VEA, CMCSA, VTRS, BTI, BBN, QCOM, IAU, NUE, C, VWO, KDP, BP, DD, DGT, RSP, XBI, IJR, ABBV, WFC, MCK, LHX, CVS, RFI, VB, AINV,
- Reduced Positions: SIBN, UTF, T, BXMT, CEE, IGR, CB, AMZN, SLB, X, RTX, KHC, NTB, IGM, VVR, AEF,
- Sold Out: NK, ECF, SPLK,
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 109,387 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
- SI-BONE Inc (SIBN) - 336,062 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.82%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 22,363 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 58,210 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,648 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio.
Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $34.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $54.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 16,173 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)
Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in Cimarex Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $38.75 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $53.36. The stock is now traded at around $67.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,665 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI)
Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.86 and $29.87, with an estimated average price of $28.96. The stock is now traded at around $29.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $59.401000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14. The stock is now traded at around $38.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,087 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)
Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in Newell Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $26.78, with an estimated average price of $24.8. The stock is now traded at around $27.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,972 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 139.32%. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 50,697 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)
Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in Physicians Realty Trust by 61.20%. The purchase prices were between $16.73 and $18.6, with an estimated average price of $17.75. The stock is now traded at around $18.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 36,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 108.41%. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 28,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: NantKwest Inc (NK)
Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. sold out a holding in NantKwest Inc. The sale prices were between $12.83 and $42.25, with an estimated average price of $24.09.Sold Out: Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd (ECF)
Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. sold out a holding in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. The sale prices were between $13.16 and $17.05, with an estimated average price of $14.62.Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24.
