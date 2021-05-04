Glynn Capital Management Llc Buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Sumo Logic Inc, Okta Inc, Sells Unity Software Inc

New Purchases: PLTR,

PLTR, Added Positions: SUMO, OKTA, APPF, SHOP, DOCU, SNOW, DDOG,

SUMO, OKTA, APPF, SHOP, DOCU, SNOW, DDOG, Reduced Positions: FTCH, TWLO, TEAM, CRWD, SMAR, COUP, WDAY, SQ, NOW, NFLX, VEEV, ZM,

FTCH, TWLO, TEAM, CRWD, SMAR, COUP, WDAY, SQ, NOW, NFLX, VEEV, ZM, Sold Out: U,

Menlo Park, CA, based Investment company Glynn Capital Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Sumo Logic Inc, Okta Inc, AppFolio Inc, Shopify Inc, sells Unity Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Glynn Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Glynn Capital Management Llc owns 44 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) - 2,069,062 shares, 10.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.86% Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 184,163 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.07% DocuSign Inc (DOCU) - 304,483 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.46% Okta Inc (OKTA) - 277,741 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.02% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 53,043 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.31%

Glynn Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $22.421400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.36%. The holding were 2,385,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glynn Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Sumo Logic Inc by 1680.77%. The purchase prices were between $17.38 and $40.25, with an estimated average price of $29.37. The stock is now traded at around $18.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.04%. The holding were 2,938,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glynn Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Okta Inc by 62.02%. The purchase prices were between $208.51 and $291.78, with an estimated average price of $251.97. The stock is now traded at around $256.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 277,741 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glynn Capital Management Llc added to a holding in AppFolio Inc by 134.59%. The purchase prices were between $132.05 and $181.5, with an estimated average price of $155.68. The stock is now traded at around $143.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 206,289 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glynn Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 26.31%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1122.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 53,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glynn Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 25.34%. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $224.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 106,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glynn Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Unity Software Inc. The sale prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21.