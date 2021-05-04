Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC Buys Liberty Broadband Corp, Alphabet Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC Buys Liberty Broadband Corp, Alphabet Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Liberty Broadband Corp, Alphabet Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Air Transport Services Group Inc, Gogo Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, ChromaDex Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC. As of 2021Q1, Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC owns 11 stocks with a total value of $144 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sycale+advisors+%28ny%29+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC
  1. Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG) - 768,687 shares, 15.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 120.34%
  2. Nelnet Inc (NNI) - 306,439 shares, 15.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.7%
  3. Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDA) - 132,949 shares, 13.39% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,996 shares, 11.44% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA) - 640,080 shares, 11.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.52%
New Purchase: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDA)

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC initiated holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The purchase prices were between $140.47 and $154.66, with an estimated average price of $148.33. The stock is now traded at around $158.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.39%. The holding were 132,949 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2348.261000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.44%. The holding were 7,996 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $280.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.32%. The holding were 58,222 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $418.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG)

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC added to a holding in Air Transport Services Group Inc by 120.34%. The purchase prices were between $25.41 and $31.21, with an estimated average price of $28.39. The stock is now traded at around $27.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.52%. The holding were 768,687 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Gogo Inc (GOGO)

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC added to a holding in Gogo Inc by 53.19%. The purchase prices were between $9.27 and $15.56, with an estimated average price of $11.93. The stock is now traded at around $10.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 723,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Insmed Inc (INSM)

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC added to a holding in Insmed Inc by 21.98%. The purchase prices were between $32.28 and $44.3, with an estimated average price of $38.27. The stock is now traded at around $33.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 370,689 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: HUYA Inc (HUYA)

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC added to a holding in HUYA Inc by 21.14%. The purchase prices were between $19.4 and $34.01, with an estimated average price of $25.24. The stock is now traded at around $17.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 88,197 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11.

Sold Out: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC sold out a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The sale prices were between $142.73 and $156.84, with an estimated average price of $151.32.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631.

Sold Out: ChromaDex Corp (CDXC)

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC sold out a holding in ChromaDex Corp. The sale prices were between $4.59 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $7.89.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC. Also check out:

1. Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider