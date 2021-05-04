Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC Buys Liberty Broadband Corp, Alphabet Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

- New Purchases: LBRDA, GOOGL, BRK.B, SPY,
- Added Positions: ATSG, GOGO, INSM, LBTYA, HUYA,
- Reduced Positions: NNI,
- Sold Out: GOOG, LBRDK, BRK.A, CDXC,
For the details of Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sycale+advisors+%28ny%29+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC
- Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG) - 768,687 shares, 15.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 120.34%
- Nelnet Inc (NNI) - 306,439 shares, 15.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.7%
- Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDA) - 132,949 shares, 13.39% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,996 shares, 11.44% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA) - 640,080 shares, 11.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.52%
Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC initiated holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The purchase prices were between $140.47 and $154.66, with an estimated average price of $148.33. The stock is now traded at around $158.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.39%. The holding were 132,949 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2348.261000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.44%. The holding were 7,996 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $280.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.32%. The holding were 58,222 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $418.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG)
Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC added to a holding in Air Transport Services Group Inc by 120.34%. The purchase prices were between $25.41 and $31.21, with an estimated average price of $28.39. The stock is now traded at around $27.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.52%. The holding were 768,687 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Gogo Inc (GOGO)
Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC added to a holding in Gogo Inc by 53.19%. The purchase prices were between $9.27 and $15.56, with an estimated average price of $11.93. The stock is now traded at around $10.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 723,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Insmed Inc (INSM)
Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC added to a holding in Insmed Inc by 21.98%. The purchase prices were between $32.28 and $44.3, with an estimated average price of $38.27. The stock is now traded at around $33.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 370,689 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: HUYA Inc (HUYA)
Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC added to a holding in HUYA Inc by 21.14%. The purchase prices were between $19.4 and $34.01, with an estimated average price of $25.24. The stock is now traded at around $17.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 88,197 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11.Sold Out: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)
Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC sold out a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The sale prices were between $142.73 and $156.84, with an estimated average price of $151.32.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631.Sold Out: ChromaDex Corp (CDXC)
Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC sold out a holding in ChromaDex Corp. The sale prices were between $4.59 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $7.89.
Here is the complete portfolio of Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC. Also check out:
1. Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC keeps buying