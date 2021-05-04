Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC Buys Liberty Broadband Corp, Alphabet Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

New Purchases: LBRDA, GOOGL, BRK.B, SPY,

Investment company Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Liberty Broadband Corp, Alphabet Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Air Transport Services Group Inc, Gogo Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, ChromaDex Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC. As of 2021Q1, Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC owns 11 stocks with a total value of $144 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG) - 768,687 shares, 15.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 120.34% Nelnet Inc (NNI) - 306,439 shares, 15.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.7% Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDA) - 132,949 shares, 13.39% of the total portfolio. New Position Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,996 shares, 11.44% of the total portfolio. New Position Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA) - 640,080 shares, 11.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.52%

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC initiated holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The purchase prices were between $140.47 and $154.66, with an estimated average price of $148.33. The stock is now traded at around $158.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.39%. The holding were 132,949 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2348.261000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.44%. The holding were 7,996 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $280.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.32%. The holding were 58,222 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $418.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC added to a holding in Air Transport Services Group Inc by 120.34%. The purchase prices were between $25.41 and $31.21, with an estimated average price of $28.39. The stock is now traded at around $27.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.52%. The holding were 768,687 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC added to a holding in Gogo Inc by 53.19%. The purchase prices were between $9.27 and $15.56, with an estimated average price of $11.93. The stock is now traded at around $10.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 723,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC added to a holding in Insmed Inc by 21.98%. The purchase prices were between $32.28 and $44.3, with an estimated average price of $38.27. The stock is now traded at around $33.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 370,689 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC added to a holding in HUYA Inc by 21.14%. The purchase prices were between $19.4 and $34.01, with an estimated average price of $25.24. The stock is now traded at around $17.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 88,197 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11.

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC sold out a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The sale prices were between $142.73 and $156.84, with an estimated average price of $151.32.

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631.

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC sold out a holding in ChromaDex Corp. The sale prices were between $4.59 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $7.89.