Alliance Wealth Management Group Buys Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Curis Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, JPMorgan Chase

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Alliance Wealth Management Group Buys Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Curis Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, JPMorgan Chase

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Alliance Wealth Management Group (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Curis Inc, The Home Depot Inc, WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, JPMorgan Chase, Amazon.com Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alliance Wealth Management Group. As of 2021Q1, Alliance Wealth Management Group owns 64 stocks with a total value of $265 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alliance Wealth Management Group's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alliance+wealth+management+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Alliance Wealth Management Group
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 420,777 shares, 15.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45%
  2. Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 575,324 shares, 11.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.74%
  3. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 447,440 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.87%
  4. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 504,361 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93%
  5. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) - 766,947 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.11%
New Purchase: Curis Inc (CRIS)

Alliance Wealth Management Group initiated holding in Curis Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.78 and $12.8, with an estimated average price of $10.46. The stock is now traded at around $10.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Alliance Wealth Management Group initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $330.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 717 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY)

Alliance Wealth Management Group initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $50.91 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $52.16. The stock is now traded at around $51.710100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB)

Alliance Wealth Management Group added to a holding in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.11%. The purchase prices were between $19.03 and $19.35, with an estimated average price of $19.2. The stock is now traded at around $19.431600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 766,947 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

Alliance Wealth Management Group sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.2 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $31.28.



Here is the complete portfolio of Alliance Wealth Management Group. Also check out:

1. Alliance Wealth Management Group's Undervalued Stocks
2. Alliance Wealth Management Group's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Alliance Wealth Management Group's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Alliance Wealth Management Group keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider