Alliance Wealth Management Group Buys Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Curis Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, JPMorgan Chase

New Purchases: CRIS, HD, AGGY,

CRIS, HD, AGGY, Added Positions: SCHZ, PHB, SCHB, SCHE, CORP, SHYG, SPAB, SCHX, PCY, TFI, HYG, SPIB, SPTM, EMB, MUB, AGG, SPEM,

SCHZ, PHB, SCHB, SCHE, CORP, SHYG, SPAB, SCHX, PCY, TFI, HYG, SPIB, SPTM, EMB, MUB, AGG, SPEM, Reduced Positions: SCHO, SCHF, SCHM, SPDW, JPM, AMZN, SPMD, FLOT, SPLG, LQD, MRK, SPSM, SCHD, IEFA, VZ, VEU, SPYD, IJH, IVV, JNJ, CL, T, VWO, IJR, FB, BRK.B, BAC,

SCHO, SCHF, SCHM, SPDW, JPM, AMZN, SPMD, FLOT, SPLG, LQD, MRK, SPSM, SCHD, IEFA, VZ, VEU, SPYD, IJH, IVV, JNJ, CL, T, VWO, IJR, FB, BRK.B, BAC, Sold Out: SPSB,

Investment company Alliance Wealth Management Group Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Curis Inc, The Home Depot Inc, WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, JPMorgan Chase, Amazon.com Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alliance Wealth Management Group. As of 2021Q1, Alliance Wealth Management Group owns 64 stocks with a total value of $265 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 420,777 shares, 15.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45% Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 575,324 shares, 11.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.74% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 447,440 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.87% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 504,361 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93% Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) - 766,947 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.11%

Alliance Wealth Management Group initiated holding in Curis Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.78 and $12.8, with an estimated average price of $10.46. The stock is now traded at around $10.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alliance Wealth Management Group initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $330.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 717 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alliance Wealth Management Group initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $50.91 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $52.16. The stock is now traded at around $51.710100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alliance Wealth Management Group added to a holding in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.11%. The purchase prices were between $19.03 and $19.35, with an estimated average price of $19.2. The stock is now traded at around $19.431600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 766,947 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alliance Wealth Management Group sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.2 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $31.28.