Running Point Capital Advisors, LLC Buys iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Sells Beyond Meat Inc, Apple Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

- New Purchases: IGIB, VGLT, BAC, ICLN, EDV, IBB, VB, PFF, SCHD, MGC,
- Added Positions: USMV, EMB, QQQ, VTI, VWO, EFAV, VCIT, VNQI, BNDX, IEMG, SPEM, QUAL, IGSB, IYR, JPST, VNQ, VO, IVV, BND, SUB, SCHC, BSV, DGS, SCHH, QLTA, PGF, GLD, SCHZ, SCHG, BA, SBUX, SCHM, HYMB, SCHP, BRK.B, PZA, VCLT, VGT,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, BIV, LQD, TLT, AMZN, SPDW, VWOB, IWV, MUB, ACWV, MSFT, CMCSA, MTUM, V,
- Sold Out: BYND, BRK.A,
These are the top 5 holdings of Running Point Capital Advisors, LLC
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 56,902 shares, 10.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.03%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 162,771 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.42%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 208,681 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.15%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 75,629 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.52%
- Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) - 105,424 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.33%
Running Point Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.86 and $61.38, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 7,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT)
Running Point Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.67 and $95.36, with an estimated average price of $88.05. The stock is now traded at around $85.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,528 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Running Point Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,251 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)
Running Point Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $21.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV)
Running Point Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.24 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $135.75. The stock is now traded at around $129.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 357 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)
Running Point Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7. The stock is now traded at around $148.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 260 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
Running Point Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 402.10%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $110.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 8,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Running Point Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.34%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $215.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 16,306 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)
Running Point Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 21.85%. The purchase prices were between $70.92 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $73.38. The stock is now traded at around $74.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 39,867 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Running Point Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 160.86%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,144 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)
Running Point Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 52.98%. The purchase prices were between $81.87 and $92.74, with an estimated average price of $87.36. The stock is now traded at around $96.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Running Point Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.13%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 29,377 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)
Running Point Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $116.64 and $192.08, with an estimated average price of $147.49.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
Running Point Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631.
