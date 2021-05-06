Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Buys Baidu Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Danaher Corp

Added Positions: BIDU, MSFT,

BIDU, MSFT, Reduced Positions: BABA, BDX, AAPL, MELI, AMZN, BKNG, EXPE, RDY, YNDX, JNJ,

BABA, BDX, AAPL, MELI, AMZN, BKNG, EXPE, RDY, YNDX, JNJ, Sold Out: DHR,

Investment company Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Baidu Inc, Microsoft Corp, sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Danaher Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd owns 27 stocks with a total value of $145 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/portland+hill+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 136,661 shares, 21.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.5% Facebook Inc (FB) - 73,954 shares, 15.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 80,029 shares, 13.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,332 shares, 10.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 79,742 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74%

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 254.98%. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $191.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 4,526 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 110.66%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $246.891500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 731 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37.