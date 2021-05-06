Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Buys Baidu Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Danaher Corp

- Added Positions: BIDU, MSFT,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, BDX, AAPL, MELI, AMZN, BKNG, EXPE, RDY, YNDX, JNJ,
- Sold Out: DHR,
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 136,661 shares, 21.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.5%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 73,954 shares, 15.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 80,029 shares, 13.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,332 shares, 10.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 79,742 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74%
Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 254.98%. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 4,526 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 110.66%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 731 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37.
