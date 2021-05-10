Prospect Hill Management, LLC Buys Zoetis Inc, Snowflake Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells Bank of America Corp

- New Purchases: ZTS, SNOW, VZ,
- Added Positions: TSLA, HD, AMZN, ISRG, GOOGL,
- Reduced Positions: TMO, GOOG,
- Sold Out: BACPL.PFD,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 515,780 shares, 49.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 30,395 shares, 16.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 351,000 shares, 10.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,496 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.92%
- Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 4,750 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.19%
Prospect Hill Management, LLC initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57. The stock is now traded at around $172.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Prospect Hill Management, LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $196.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Prospect Hill Management, LLC initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Prospect Hill Management, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 55.56%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $343.400400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)
Prospect Hill Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1390.71 and $1511.09, with an estimated average price of $1437.84.
