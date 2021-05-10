Prospect Hill Management, LLC Buys Zoetis Inc, Snowflake Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells Bank of America Corp

New Purchases: ZTS, SNOW, VZ,

ZTS, SNOW, VZ, Added Positions: TSLA, HD, AMZN, ISRG, GOOGL,

TSLA, HD, AMZN, ISRG, GOOGL, Reduced Positions: TMO, GOOG,

TMO, GOOG, Sold Out: BACPL.PFD,

Investment company Prospect Hill Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Zoetis Inc, Snowflake Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, The Home Depot Inc, sells Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prospect Hill Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Prospect Hill Management, LLC owns 18 stocks with a total value of $127 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Prospect Hill Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prospect+hill+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 515,780 shares, 49.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 30,395 shares, 16.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 351,000 shares, 10.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,496 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.92% Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 4,750 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.19%

Prospect Hill Management, LLC initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57. The stock is now traded at around $172.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prospect Hill Management, LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $196.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prospect Hill Management, LLC initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prospect Hill Management, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 55.56%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $343.400400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prospect Hill Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1390.71 and $1511.09, with an estimated average price of $1437.84.