Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund, iShares S&P 100 ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emergin

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund, iShares S&P 100 ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emergin

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Orinda, CA, based Investment company Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund, iShares S&P 100 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, sells iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC owns 181 stocks with a total value of $500 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/litman+gregory+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC
  1. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 2,101,382 shares, 21.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.58%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 212,679 shares, 16.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,285,840 shares, 12.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.42%
  4. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 186,805 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.41%
  5. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 267,643 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.96%
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.17 and $105.39, with an estimated average price of $101.69. The stock is now traded at around $105.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.37 and $41.08, with an estimated average price of $40.71. The stock is now traded at around $41.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 73.06%. The purchase prices were between $72.34 and $76.86, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $80.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 43,484 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund by 36.80%. The purchase prices were between $19.04 and $20.19, with an estimated average price of $19.77. The stock is now traded at around $19.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 93,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 32.66%. The purchase prices were between $168.91 and $179.89, with an estimated average price of $175.78. The stock is now traded at around $189.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,673 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 324.44%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $77.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 256.89%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 596 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $129.36 and $173.94, with an estimated average price of $149.69.

Sold Out: ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (DXD)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort Dow30. The sale prices were between $10.35 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $11.61.

Sold Out: Service Corp International (SCI)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Service Corp International. The sale prices were between $46.19 and $54.12, with an estimated average price of $50.14.

Sold Out: Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $29.72 and $32.49, with an estimated average price of $31.2.

Sold Out: First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The sale prices were between $40.13 and $46.26, with an estimated average price of $43.75.



Here is the complete portfolio of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider