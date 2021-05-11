Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund, iShares S&P 100 ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emergin

New Purchases: EFG, USHY, MO,

Orinda, CA, based Investment company Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund, iShares S&P 100 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, sells iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC owns 181 stocks with a total value of $500 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 2,101,382 shares, 21.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.58% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 212,679 shares, 16.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,285,840 shares, 12.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.42% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 186,805 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.41% iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 267,643 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.96%

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.17 and $105.39, with an estimated average price of $101.69. The stock is now traded at around $105.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.37 and $41.08, with an estimated average price of $40.71. The stock is now traded at around $41.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 73.06%. The purchase prices were between $72.34 and $76.86, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $80.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 43,484 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund by 36.80%. The purchase prices were between $19.04 and $20.19, with an estimated average price of $19.77. The stock is now traded at around $19.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 93,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 32.66%. The purchase prices were between $168.91 and $179.89, with an estimated average price of $175.78. The stock is now traded at around $189.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,673 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 324.44%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $77.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 256.89%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 596 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $129.36 and $173.94, with an estimated average price of $149.69.

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort Dow30. The sale prices were between $10.35 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $11.61.

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Service Corp International. The sale prices were between $46.19 and $54.12, with an estimated average price of $50.14.

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $29.72 and $32.49, with an estimated average price of $31.2.

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The sale prices were between $40.13 and $46.26, with an estimated average price of $43.75.