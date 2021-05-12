Logo
Maple-Brown Abbott Ltd Buys Sempra Energy, Entergy Corp, American Electric Power Co Inc, Sells ALLETE Inc, Williams Inc, Cheniere Energy Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Maple-Brown Abbott Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Sempra Energy, Entergy Corp, American Electric Power Co Inc, Edison International, Dominion Energy Inc, sells ALLETE Inc, Williams Inc, Cheniere Energy Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Baidu Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Maple-Brown Abbott Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Maple-Brown Abbott Ltd owns 18 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Maple-Brown Abbott Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/maple-brown+abbott+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Maple-Brown Abbott Ltd
  1. Duke Energy Corp (DUK) - 2,288,510 shares, 12.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.34%
  2. Sempra Energy (SRE) - 1,397,544 shares, 10.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.66%
  3. Ameren Corp (AEE) - 2,226,240 shares, 10.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.30%
  4. American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) - 1,991,290 shares, 9.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.19%
  5. NiSource Inc (NI) - 6,876,788 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.28%
Added: Sempra Energy (SRE)

Maple-Brown Abbott Ltd added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 35.66%. The purchase prices were between $115.98 and $132.58, with an estimated average price of $124.4. The stock is now traded at around $137.200500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 1,397,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Entergy Corp (ETR)

Maple-Brown Abbott Ltd added to a holding in Entergy Corp by 68.98%. The purchase prices were between $86.81 and $99.47, with an estimated average price of $94.48. The stock is now traded at around $106.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 1,140,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

Maple-Brown Abbott Ltd added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 24.19%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58. The stock is now traded at around $85.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 1,991,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Edison International (EIX)

Maple-Brown Abbott Ltd added to a holding in Edison International by 27.72%. The purchase prices were between $53.99 and $63.2, with an estimated average price of $58.69. The stock is now traded at around $57.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 2,070,996 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Maple-Brown Abbott Ltd added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 23.07%. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $78.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 1,466,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SJW Group (SJW)

Maple-Brown Abbott Ltd added to a holding in SJW Group by 29.70%. The purchase prices were between $58.81 and $71.2, with an estimated average price of $65.32. The stock is now traded at around $62.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 549,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: ALLETE Inc (ALE)

Maple-Brown Abbott Ltd sold out a holding in ALLETE Inc. The sale prices were between $60.34 and $71.84, with an estimated average price of $65.5.



Here is the complete portfolio of Maple-Brown Abbott Ltd. Also check out:

1. Maple-Brown Abbott Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Maple-Brown Abbott Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Maple-Brown Abbott Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Maple-Brown Abbott Ltd keeps buying
insider

insider