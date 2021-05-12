Maple-Brown Abbott Ltd Buys Sempra Energy, Entergy Corp, American Electric Power Co Inc, Sells ALLETE Inc, Williams Inc, Cheniere Energy Inc

- Added Positions: SRE, ETR, DUK, AEP, EIX, AEE, NI, D, CCI, SJW,
- Reduced Positions: WMB, LNG, TSM, KMI, BIDU, ATO, NTES, VIPS,
- Sold Out: ALE,
- Duke Energy Corp (DUK) - 2,288,510 shares, 12.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.34%
- Sempra Energy (SRE) - 1,397,544 shares, 10.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.66%
- Ameren Corp (AEE) - 2,226,240 shares, 10.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.30%
- American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) - 1,991,290 shares, 9.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.19%
- NiSource Inc (NI) - 6,876,788 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.28%
Maple-Brown Abbott Ltd added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 35.66%. The purchase prices were between $115.98 and $132.58, with an estimated average price of $124.4. The stock is now traded at around $137.200500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 1,397,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Entergy Corp (ETR)
Maple-Brown Abbott Ltd added to a holding in Entergy Corp by 68.98%. The purchase prices were between $86.81 and $99.47, with an estimated average price of $94.48. The stock is now traded at around $106.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 1,140,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
Maple-Brown Abbott Ltd added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 24.19%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58. The stock is now traded at around $85.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 1,991,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Edison International (EIX)
Maple-Brown Abbott Ltd added to a holding in Edison International by 27.72%. The purchase prices were between $53.99 and $63.2, with an estimated average price of $58.69. The stock is now traded at around $57.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 2,070,996 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Maple-Brown Abbott Ltd added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 23.07%. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $78.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 1,466,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SJW Group (SJW)
Maple-Brown Abbott Ltd added to a holding in SJW Group by 29.70%. The purchase prices were between $58.81 and $71.2, with an estimated average price of $65.32. The stock is now traded at around $62.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 549,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: ALLETE Inc (ALE)
Maple-Brown Abbott Ltd sold out a holding in ALLETE Inc. The sale prices were between $60.34 and $71.84, with an estimated average price of $65.5.
