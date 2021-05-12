First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. Buys Waste Management Inc, Oracle Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Capital One Financial Corp, Schlumberger, Altria Group Inc

- New Purchases: WM, ORCL, QQQ, NSC, IVV,
- Added Positions: BSCL,
- Reduced Positions: JPM, MSFT, LOW, COF, DIS, HON, CSCO, CMCSA, JNJ, NVS, JCI, LMT, SLB, MO, USB, VZ, PSX, PM, DD, UPS, TJX, PPG, PEP, PG, ACN, PFE, KO, SBUX, MAR, BDX, ALC, SO, D, BSCM,
These are the top 5 holdings of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc.
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 179,021 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.06%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 140,192 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.78%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 175,080 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.07%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 415,582 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.81%
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 432,012 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.87%
First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82. The stock is now traded at around $139.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 42,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $77.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 70,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $317.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $409.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 468 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.28. The stock is now traded at around $283.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. reduced to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 21.88%. The sale prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $153.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.6%. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. still held 112,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.
