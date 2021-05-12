Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P. Buys Cheniere Energy Inc, Airbnb Inc, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc, Sells Ally Financial Inc, Navient Corp

For the details of Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sixth+street+partners+management+company%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P.
- PG&E Corp (PCG) - 30,124,288 shares, 37.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.93%
- Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 5,081,996 shares, 24.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.9%
- Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 2,187,000 shares, 16.79% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 400,000 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) - 2,716,977 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio.
Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P. initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.91 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $68.36. The stock is now traded at around $81.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.79%. The holding were 2,187,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $140.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.01%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (AAWW)
Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P. initiated holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.78 and $62.23, with an estimated average price of $55.86. The stock is now traded at around $70.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 39,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.
