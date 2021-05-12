Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P. Buys Cheniere Energy Inc, Airbnb Inc, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc, Sells Ally Financial Inc, Navient Corp

New Purchases: LNG, ABNB, AAWW,

Investment company Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P. Current Portfolio ) buys Cheniere Energy Inc, Airbnb Inc, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc, sells Ally Financial Inc, Navient Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P. owns 9 stocks with a total value of $938 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sixth+street+partners+management+company%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

PG&E Corp (PCG) - 30,124,288 shares, 37.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.93% Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 5,081,996 shares, 24.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.9% Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 2,187,000 shares, 16.79% of the total portfolio. New Position Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 400,000 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. New Position Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) - 2,716,977 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio.

Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P. initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.91 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $68.36. The stock is now traded at around $81.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.79%. The holding were 2,187,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $140.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.01%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P. initiated holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.78 and $62.23, with an estimated average price of $55.86. The stock is now traded at around $70.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 39,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.