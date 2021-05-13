RGT Capital Management, Ltd. Buys Vanguard Financials ETF, Intel Corp, Vanguard Growth ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

New Purchases: VFH, INTC,

Investment company RGT Capital Management, Ltd. Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Financials ETF, Intel Corp, Vanguard Growth ETF, sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, Visa Inc, Helen Of Troy during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RGT Capital Management, Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, RGT Capital Management, Ltd. owns 57 stocks with a total value of $450 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) - 1,771,701 shares, 38.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26% SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) - 6,809,974 shares, 25.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.76% iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 848,419 shares, 18.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 660,884 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.55% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 39,018 shares, 1.39% of the total portfolio.

RGT Capital Management, Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.41 and $86.32, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $89.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RGT Capital Management, Ltd. initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $53.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RGT Capital Management, Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.29%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $257.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,234 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RGT Capital Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49.

RGT Capital Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in Helen Of Troy Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.91 and $262.89, with an estimated average price of $225.51.

RGT Capital Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98.

RGT Capital Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.

RGT Capital Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in MPLX LP. The sale prices were between $21.97 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $24.54.

RGT Capital Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14.