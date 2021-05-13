RGT Capital Management, Ltd. Buys Vanguard Financials ETF, Intel Corp, Vanguard Growth ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

- New Purchases: VFH, INTC,
- Added Positions: GLDM, ACWV, SPYG, VUG, MCD, SPGI, NKE, ORCL, KMI, BABA, IVW, SCHZ,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, VIGI, ET, PAA, JPM, LOW, DHR, JNJ, ADBE, ABBV, GOOGL, COST, TJX, GOOG, FB, WFC, DIS, UNH, TMO, KMB, NEE, EFA, IWF, FIS, VWO,
- Sold Out: V, HELE, EPD, ENB, CRM, MPLX, MMP, MDT, RPM, SBUX, KO, OKE, WES,
These are the top 5 holdings of RGT Capital Management, Ltd.
- iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) - 1,771,701 shares, 38.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26%
- SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) - 6,809,974 shares, 25.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.76%
- iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 848,419 shares, 18.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 660,884 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.55%
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 39,018 shares, 1.39% of the total portfolio.
RGT Capital Management, Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.41 and $86.32, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $89.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)
RGT Capital Management, Ltd. initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $53.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
RGT Capital Management, Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.29%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $257.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,234 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)
RGT Capital Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49.Sold Out: Helen Of Troy Ltd (HELE)
RGT Capital Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in Helen Of Troy Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.91 and $262.89, with an estimated average price of $225.51.Sold Out: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)
RGT Capital Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
RGT Capital Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.Sold Out: MPLX LP (MPLX)
RGT Capital Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in MPLX LP. The sale prices were between $21.97 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $24.54.Sold Out: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
RGT Capital Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14.
