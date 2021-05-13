Logo
RGT Capital Management, Ltd. Buys Vanguard Financials ETF, Intel Corp, Vanguard Growth ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company RGT Capital Management, Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Financials ETF, Intel Corp, Vanguard Growth ETF, sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, Visa Inc, Helen Of Troy during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RGT Capital Management, Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, RGT Capital Management, Ltd. owns 57 stocks with a total value of $450 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RGT Capital Management, Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rgt+capital+management%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RGT Capital Management, Ltd.
  1. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) - 1,771,701 shares, 38.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26%
  2. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) - 6,809,974 shares, 25.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.76%
  3. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 848,419 shares, 18.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
  4. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 660,884 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.55%
  5. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 39,018 shares, 1.39% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

RGT Capital Management, Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.41 and $86.32, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $89.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)

RGT Capital Management, Ltd. initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $53.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

RGT Capital Management, Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.29%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $257.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,234 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)

RGT Capital Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49.

Sold Out: Helen Of Troy Ltd (HELE)

RGT Capital Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in Helen Of Troy Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.91 and $262.89, with an estimated average price of $225.51.

Sold Out: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

RGT Capital Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

RGT Capital Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.

Sold Out: MPLX LP (MPLX)

RGT Capital Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in MPLX LP. The sale prices were between $21.97 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $24.54.

Sold Out: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

RGT Capital Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14.



Here is the complete portfolio of RGT Capital Management, Ltd.. Also check out:

1. RGT Capital Management, Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. RGT Capital Management, Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. RGT Capital Management, Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RGT Capital Management, Ltd. keeps buying
