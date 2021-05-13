Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC Buys The Walt Disney Co, Morgan Stanley, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC Buys The Walt Disney Co, Morgan Stanley, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys The Walt Disney Co, Morgan Stanley, PayPal Holdings Inc, Freshpet Inc, sells iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC owns 5 stocks with a total value of $6 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kirkoswald+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC
  1. Sea Ltd (SE) - 14,032 shares, 55.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.45%
  2. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 5,200 shares, 16.92% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Morgan Stanley (MS) - 11,842 shares, 16.21% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 1,750 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Freshpet Inc (FRPT) - 1,500 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $177.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.92%. The holding were 5,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $83.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.21%. The holding were 11,842 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $239.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.49%. The holding were 1,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Freshpet Inc (FRPT)

Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Freshpet Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.64 and $172.52, with an estimated average price of $151.2. The stock is now traded at around $164.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.19%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)

Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The sale prices were between $31.04 and $38.61, with an estimated average price of $34.64.



Here is the complete portfolio of Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider