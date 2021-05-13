Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC Buys The Walt Disney Co, Morgan Stanley, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

For the details of Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kirkoswald+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 14,032 shares, 55.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.45%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 5,200 shares, 16.92% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Morgan Stanley (MS) - 11,842 shares, 16.21% of the total portfolio. New Position
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 1,750 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Freshpet Inc (FRPT) - 1,500 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. New Position
Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $177.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.92%. The holding were 5,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $83.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.21%. The holding were 11,842 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $239.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.49%. The holding were 1,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Freshpet Inc (FRPT)
Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Freshpet Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.64 and $172.52, with an estimated average price of $151.2. The stock is now traded at around $164.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.19%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)
Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The sale prices were between $31.04 and $38.61, with an estimated average price of $34.64.
Here is the complete portfolio of Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC keeps buying