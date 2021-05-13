Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC Buys The Walt Disney Co, Morgan Stanley, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

New Purchases: DIS, MS, PYPL, FRPT,

DIS, MS, PYPL, FRPT, Reduced Positions: SE,

SE, Sold Out: EWZ,

Investment company Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys The Walt Disney Co, Morgan Stanley, PayPal Holdings Inc, Freshpet Inc, sells iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC owns 5 stocks with a total value of $6 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kirkoswald+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Sea Ltd (SE) - 14,032 shares, 55.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.45% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 5,200 shares, 16.92% of the total portfolio. New Position Morgan Stanley (MS) - 11,842 shares, 16.21% of the total portfolio. New Position PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 1,750 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. New Position Freshpet Inc (FRPT) - 1,500 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. New Position

Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $177.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.92%. The holding were 5,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $83.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.21%. The holding were 11,842 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $239.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.49%. The holding were 1,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Freshpet Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.64 and $172.52, with an estimated average price of $151.2. The stock is now traded at around $164.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.19%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The sale prices were between $31.04 and $38.61, with an estimated average price of $34.64.