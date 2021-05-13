Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd Buys Netflix Inc, Visa Inc, iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, Sells Baidu Inc, Bank of America Corp, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

New Purchases: NFLX, JOBS, BEST, ADBE, ADSK, NOW,

Investment company Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Netflix Inc, Visa Inc, iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, Capri Holdings, 51job Inc, sells Baidu Inc, Bank of America Corp, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd owns 37 stocks with a total value of $454 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Facebook Inc (FB) - 211,838 shares, 13.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.41% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 16,590 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 155,408 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.86% Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 73,000 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 118,505 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 58.35%

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $484.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 24,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd initiated holding in 51job Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.27 and $71.28, with an estimated average price of $66.81. The stock is now traded at around $71.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 103,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd initiated holding in BEST Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.69 and $2.79, with an estimated average price of $2.28. The stock is now traded at around $1.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 3,138,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $472.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65. The stock is now traded at around $269.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $464.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 118.41%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $220.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 98,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd added to a holding in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 164.98%. The purchase prices were between $21.54 and $23.57, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $23.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 671,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd added to a holding in Capri Holdings Ltd by 104.82%. The purchase prices were between $40.59 and $56.64, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $52.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 316,693 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd added to a holding in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 598.44%. The purchase prices were between $40.19 and $45.09, with an estimated average price of $42.96. The stock is now traded at around $46.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 168,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd added to a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc by 42.44%. The purchase prices were between $74.73 and $90.69, with an estimated average price of $81.78. The stock is now traded at around $75.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 229,914 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd added to a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 40.23%. The purchase prices were between $31.04 and $38.61, with an estimated average price of $34.64. The stock is now traded at around $36.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 397,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81.