Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd Buys Netflix Inc, Visa Inc, iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, Sells Baidu Inc, Bank of America Corp, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Netflix Inc, Visa Inc, iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, Capri Holdings, 51job Inc, sells Baidu Inc, Bank of America Corp, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd owns 37 stocks with a total value of $454 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NAN FUNG TRINITY (HK) LTD's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nan+fung+trinity+%28hk%29+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NAN FUNG TRINITY (HK) LTD
  1. Facebook Inc (FB) - 211,838 shares, 13.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.41%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 16,590 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio.
  3. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 155,408 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.86%
  4. Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 73,000 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio.
  5. Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 118,505 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 58.35%
New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $484.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 24,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: 51job Inc (JOBS)

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd initiated holding in 51job Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.27 and $71.28, with an estimated average price of $66.81. The stock is now traded at around $71.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 103,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BEST Inc (BEST)

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd initiated holding in BEST Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.69 and $2.79, with an estimated average price of $2.28. The stock is now traded at around $1.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 3,138,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $472.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65. The stock is now traded at around $269.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $464.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 118.41%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $220.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 98,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (EWS)

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd added to a holding in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 164.98%. The purchase prices were between $21.54 and $23.57, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $23.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 671,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI)

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd added to a holding in Capri Holdings Ltd by 104.82%. The purchase prices were between $40.59 and $56.64, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $52.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 316,693 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (EWW)

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd added to a holding in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 598.44%. The purchase prices were between $40.19 and $45.09, with an estimated average price of $42.96. The stock is now traded at around $46.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 168,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd added to a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc by 42.44%. The purchase prices were between $74.73 and $90.69, with an estimated average price of $81.78. The stock is now traded at around $75.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 229,914 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd added to a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 40.23%. The purchase prices were between $31.04 and $38.61, with an estimated average price of $34.64. The stock is now traded at around $36.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 397,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15.

Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56.

Sold Out: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33.

Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72.

Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81.



Here is the complete portfolio of NAN FUNG TRINITY (HK) LTD. Also check out:

Author's Avatar

insider