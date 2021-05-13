Westwood Global Investments, LLC Buys Credicorp, Buenaventura Mining Co Inc, BHP Group, Sells Suzano SA

- New Purchases: BAP,
- Added Positions: ABEV, BVN, BHP, GPRK, VOD, CHKP, ITUB, RDS.B, AMX, TS, TX, GHG, AGRO,
- Reduced Positions: HDB,
- Sold Out: SUZ,
- Ambev SA (ABEV) - 111,830,190 shares, 19.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.88%
- Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) - 47,474,946 shares, 15.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.70%
- America Movil SAB de CV (AMX) - 17,221,524 shares, 15.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.79%
- Tenaris SA (TS) - 8,632,435 shares, 12.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17%
- Credicorp Ltd (BAP) - 1,238,464 shares, 10.93% of the total portfolio. New Position
Westwood Global Investments, LLC initiated holding in Credicorp Ltd. The purchase prices were between $136.57 and $167.94, with an estimated average price of $155.5. The stock is now traded at around $143.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.93%. The holding were 1,238,464 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Buenaventura Mining Co Inc (BVN)
Westwood Global Investments, LLC added to a holding in Buenaventura Mining Co Inc by 25.91%. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $12.35, with an estimated average price of $10.85. The stock is now traded at around $10.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 8,035,945 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)
Westwood Global Investments, LLC added to a holding in BHP Group Ltd by 40.57%. The purchase prices were between $66.78 and $81, with an estimated average price of $72.13. The stock is now traded at around $76.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 803,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: GeoPark Ltd (GPRK)
Westwood Global Investments, LLC added to a holding in GeoPark Ltd by 383.04%. The purchase prices were between $12.25 and $17.66, with an estimated average price of $14.84. The stock is now traded at around $15.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 1,089,247 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)
Westwood Global Investments, LLC added to a holding in Vodafone Group PLC by 43.71%. The purchase prices were between $16.93 and $19.44, with an estimated average price of $18.09. The stock is now traded at around $19.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 2,285,412 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)
Westwood Global Investments, LLC added to a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd by 40.59%. The purchase prices were between $110.24 and $134.1, with an estimated average price of $120.48. The stock is now traded at around $117.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 379,963 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B)
Westwood Global Investments, LLC added to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 40.81%. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $42.15, with an estimated average price of $38.15. The stock is now traded at around $36.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 948,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Suzano SA (SUZ)
Westwood Global Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Suzano SA. The sale prices were between $10.84 and $14.18, with an estimated average price of $12.61.
