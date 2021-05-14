Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC Buys General Electric Co, Lockheed Martin Corp, Marriott International Inc, Sells ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF, CoreCivic Inc, Arconic Corp

For the details of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spectrum+financial+alliance+ltd+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC
- Citigroup Inc (C) - 537,107 shares, 20.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.25%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 874,931 shares, 18.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 212,800 shares, 15.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.35%
- Boeing Co (BA) - 103,760 shares, 14.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11%
- Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 58,655 shares, 11.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.97%
Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC added to a holding in General Electric Co by 875.64%. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $12.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.12%. The holding were 811,168 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 50.97%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 58,655 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Marriott International Inc (MAR)
Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 34.24%. The purchase prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42. The stock is now traded at around $139.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 109,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF (UPRO)
Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC sold out a holding in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $73.69 and $90.34, with an estimated average price of $83.5.Sold Out: CoreCivic Inc (CXW)
Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC sold out a holding in CoreCivic Inc. The sale prices were between $6.26 and $9.31, with an estimated average price of $7.7.Sold Out: Arconic Corp (ARNC)
Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC sold out a holding in Arconic Corp. The sale prices were between $21.92 and $31.05, with an estimated average price of $26.82.Sold Out: Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)
Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC sold out a holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $5.79 and $6.87, with an estimated average price of $6.1.
