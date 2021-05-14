Logo
Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC Buys General Electric Co, Lockheed Martin Corp, Marriott International Inc, Sells ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF, CoreCivic Inc, Arconic Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC (Current Portfolio) buys General Electric Co, Lockheed Martin Corp, Marriott International Inc, sells ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF, CoreCivic Inc, Arconic Corp, Sirius XM Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC. As of 2021Q1, Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC owns 10 stocks with a total value of $186 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spectrum+financial+alliance+ltd+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC
  1. Citigroup Inc (C) - 537,107 shares, 20.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.25%
  2. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 874,931 shares, 18.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
  3. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 212,800 shares, 15.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.35%
  4. Boeing Co (BA) - 103,760 shares, 14.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11%
  5. Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 58,655 shares, 11.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.97%
Added: General Electric Co (GE)

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC added to a holding in General Electric Co by 875.64%. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $12.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.12%. The holding were 811,168 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 50.97%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 58,655 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 34.24%. The purchase prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42. The stock is now traded at around $139.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 109,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF (UPRO)

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC sold out a holding in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $73.69 and $90.34, with an estimated average price of $83.5.

Sold Out: CoreCivic Inc (CXW)

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC sold out a holding in CoreCivic Inc. The sale prices were between $6.26 and $9.31, with an estimated average price of $7.7.

Sold Out: Arconic Corp (ARNC)

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC sold out a holding in Arconic Corp. The sale prices were between $21.92 and $31.05, with an estimated average price of $26.82.

Sold Out: Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC sold out a holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $5.79 and $6.87, with an estimated average price of $6.1.



Here is the complete portfolio of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC. Also check out:

Author's Avatar

insider