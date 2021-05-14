Point Break Capital Management, LLC Buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Vale SA, Baidu Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, XP Inc, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

New Purchases: IFF, VALE, BIDU, SQ, TAL, RBLX, CQQQ, KWEB,

Investment company Point Break Capital Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Vale SA, Baidu Inc, Square Inc, TAL Education Group, sells Alibaba Group Holding, XP Inc, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, iShares MSCI Mexico ETF, Root Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Point Break Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Point Break Capital Management, LLC owns 33 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 8,337,650 shares, 58.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07% International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) - 2,954,335 shares, 33.20% of the total portfolio. New Position Vale SA (VALE) - 585,000 shares, 0.82% of the total portfolio. New Position Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 39,900 shares, 0.70% of the total portfolio. New Position MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 5,512 shares, 0.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.17%

Point Break Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $138.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 33.2%. The holding were 2,954,335 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Point Break Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.46. The stock is now traded at around $21.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 585,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Point Break Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $179.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 39,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Point Break Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $197.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 31,835 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Point Break Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in TAL Education Group. The purchase prices were between $52.09 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $46.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 98,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Point Break Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $77, with an estimated average price of $69.7. The stock is now traded at around $69.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Point Break Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Unity Software Inc by 126.45%. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21. The stock is now traded at around $80.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 74,345 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Point Break Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 43.17%. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1296.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,512 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Point Break Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd by 41.34%. The purchase prices were between $78.86 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $99.93. The stock is now traded at around $69.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 87,796 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Point Break Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 162.37%. The purchase prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06. The stock is now traded at around $183.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 17,789 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Point Break Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Fastly Inc by 138.71%. The purchase prices were between $62.05 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $86.21. The stock is now traded at around $39.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 50,639 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Point Break Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 88.86%. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $281.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,735 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Point Break Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Point Break Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in XP Inc. The sale prices were between $36.55 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $42.78.

Point Break Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The sale prices were between $31.04 and $38.61, with an estimated average price of $34.64.

Point Break Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF. The sale prices were between $40.19 and $45.09, with an estimated average price of $42.96.

Point Break Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75.

Point Break Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53.