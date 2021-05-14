Point Break Capital Management, LLC Buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Vale SA, Baidu Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, XP Inc, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

- New Purchases: IFF, VALE, BIDU, SQ, TAL, RBLX, CQQQ, KWEB,
- Added Positions: U, MELI, GDS, FSLY, CRWD, TWLO, SHOP, FB, ARKG, ARKW, PBW,
- Reduced Positions: ROOT, SE,
- Sold Out: BABA, XP, EWZ, EWW, EEM, PINS, AYX, BILL, IGV,
For the details of Point Break Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/point+break+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Point Break Capital Management, LLC
- Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 8,337,650 shares, 58.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
- International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) - 2,954,335 shares, 33.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vale SA (VALE) - 585,000 shares, 0.82% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 39,900 shares, 0.70% of the total portfolio. New Position
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 5,512 shares, 0.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.17%
Point Break Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $138.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 33.2%. The holding were 2,954,335 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vale SA (VALE)
Point Break Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.46. The stock is now traded at around $21.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 585,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Point Break Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $179.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 39,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)
Point Break Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $197.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 31,835 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: TAL Education Group (TAL)
Point Break Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in TAL Education Group. The purchase prices were between $52.09 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $46.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 98,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
Point Break Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $77, with an estimated average price of $69.7. The stock is now traded at around $69.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Unity Software Inc (U)
Point Break Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Unity Software Inc by 126.45%. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21. The stock is now traded at around $80.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 74,345 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Point Break Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 43.17%. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1296.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,512 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS)
Point Break Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd by 41.34%. The purchase prices were between $78.86 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $99.93. The stock is now traded at around $69.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 87,796 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Point Break Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 162.37%. The purchase prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06. The stock is now traded at around $183.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 17,789 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fastly Inc (FSLY)
Point Break Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Fastly Inc by 138.71%. The purchase prices were between $62.05 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $86.21. The stock is now traded at around $39.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 50,639 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Point Break Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 88.86%. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $281.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,735 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Point Break Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.Sold Out: XP Inc (XP)
Point Break Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in XP Inc. The sale prices were between $36.55 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $42.78.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)
Point Break Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The sale prices were between $31.04 and $38.61, with an estimated average price of $34.64.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (EWW)
Point Break Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF. The sale prices were between $40.19 and $45.09, with an estimated average price of $42.96.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Point Break Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75.Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Point Break Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53.
Here is the complete portfolio of Point Break Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Point Break Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Point Break Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Point Break Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Point Break Capital Management, LLC keeps buying