K2 Principal Fund, L.p. Buys CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II, Magellan Health Inc, Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp, Sells CI Financial Corp, PennyMac Financial Services Inc, Churchill Capital Corp IV

Investment company K2 Principal Fund, L.p. Current Portfolio ) buys CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II, Magellan Health Inc, Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp, Varian Medical Systems Inc, The Howard Hughes Corp, sells CI Financial Corp, PennyMac Financial Services Inc, Churchill Capital Corp IV, Natural Order Acquisition Corp, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, K2 Principal Fund, L.p.. As of 2021Q1, K2 Principal Fund, L.p. owns 185 stocks with a total value of $919 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 793,400 shares, 11.70% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 200,000 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 398,800 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 90,000 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 50,000 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio.

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. initiated holding in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $10.48. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 909,258 shares as of 2021-03-31.

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. initiated holding in Magellan Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.82 and $94.98, with an estimated average price of $93.72. The stock is now traded at around $94.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 60,744 shares as of 2021-03-31.

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. initiated holding in Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $10.38, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 544,777 shares as of 2021-03-31.

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. initiated holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. The purchase prices were between $26 and $33.2, with an estimated average price of $29.53. The stock is now traded at around $26.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. initiated holding in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $11.89, with an estimated average price of $10.65. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 445,019 shares as of 2021-03-31.

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. initiated holding in Cantel Medical Corp. The purchase prices were between $73 and $84.66, with an estimated average price of $78.07. The stock is now traded at around $83.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 53,714 shares as of 2021-03-31.

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. added to a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc by 117.63%. The purchase prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95. The stock is now traded at around $177.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 53,907 shares as of 2021-03-31.

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. added to a holding in The Howard Hughes Corp by 67.56%. The purchase prices were between $77.57 and $102.08, with an estimated average price of $92.44. The stock is now traded at around $104.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 123,808 shares as of 2021-03-31.

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. added to a holding in Mercer International Inc by 192.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 459,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $173.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. added to a holding in RedBall Acquisition Corp by 292.28%. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $11.4, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 481,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. added to a holding in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $53.91 and $68.87, with an estimated average price of $62.08. The stock is now traded at around $51.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95.

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. sold out a holding in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.52 and $13.29, with an estimated average price of $11.69.

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. sold out a holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.38 and $15, with an estimated average price of $11.75.

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. sold out a holding in Iamgold Corp. The sale prices were between $2.88 and $3.93, with an estimated average price of $3.31.

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. sold out a holding in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.07 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $10.66.

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. sold out a holding in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II. The sale prices were between $10.11 and $11.84, with an estimated average price of $10.93.