K2 Principal Fund, L.p. Buys CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II, Magellan Health Inc, Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp, Sells CI Financial Corp, PennyMac Financial Services Inc, Churchill Capital Corp IV

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company K2 Principal Fund, L.p. (Current Portfolio) buys CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II, Magellan Health Inc, Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp, Varian Medical Systems Inc, The Howard Hughes Corp, sells CI Financial Corp, PennyMac Financial Services Inc, Churchill Capital Corp IV, Natural Order Acquisition Corp, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, K2 Principal Fund, L.p.. As of 2021Q1, K2 Principal Fund, L.p. owns 185 stocks with a total value of $919 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of K2 PRINCIPAL FUND, L.P.
  1. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 793,400 shares, 11.70% of the total portfolio.
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 200,000 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio.
  3. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 398,800 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio.
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 90,000 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio.
  5. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 50,000 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB)

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. initiated holding in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $10.48. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 909,258 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Magellan Health Inc (MGLN)

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. initiated holding in Magellan Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.82 and $94.98, with an estimated average price of $93.72. The stock is now traded at around $94.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 60,744 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp (HCAR)

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. initiated holding in Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $10.38, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 544,777 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM)

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. initiated holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. The purchase prices were between $26 and $33.2, with an estimated average price of $29.53. The stock is now traded at around $26.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp (BOAC)

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. initiated holding in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $11.89, with an estimated average price of $10.65. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 445,019 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cantel Medical Corp (CMD)

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. initiated holding in Cantel Medical Corp. The purchase prices were between $73 and $84.66, with an estimated average price of $78.07. The stock is now traded at around $83.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 53,714 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. added to a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc by 117.63%. The purchase prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95. The stock is now traded at around $177.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 53,907 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC)

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. added to a holding in The Howard Hughes Corp by 67.56%. The purchase prices were between $77.57 and $102.08, with an estimated average price of $92.44. The stock is now traded at around $104.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 123,808 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Mercer International Inc (MERC)

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. added to a holding in Mercer International Inc by 192.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 459,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $173.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: RedBall Acquisition Corp (RBAC)

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. added to a holding in RedBall Acquisition Corp by 292.28%. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $11.4, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 481,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI)

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. added to a holding in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $53.91 and $68.87, with an estimated average price of $62.08. The stock is now traded at around $51.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95.

Sold Out: Natural Order Acquisition Corp (NOACU)

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. sold out a holding in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.52 and $13.29, with an estimated average price of $11.69.

Sold Out: GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH)

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. sold out a holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.38 and $15, with an estimated average price of $11.75.

Sold Out: Iamgold Corp (IAG)

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. sold out a holding in Iamgold Corp. The sale prices were between $2.88 and $3.93, with an estimated average price of $3.31.

Sold Out: Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp (SVOKU)

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. sold out a holding in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.07 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $10.66.

Sold Out: CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB.U)

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. sold out a holding in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II. The sale prices were between $10.11 and $11.84, with an estimated average price of $10.93.



