K2 Principal Fund, L.p. Buys CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II, Magellan Health Inc, Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp, Sells CI Financial Corp, PennyMac Financial Services Inc, Churchill Capital Corp IV

- New Purchases: PRPB, MGLN, HCAR, TSEM, BOAC, CMD, GWPH, BPYU, FLIR, XPOA, CCX, CCX, MNR, CKH, CAP, ESM.U, CRHM, WPM, HIG, PACE, PRPC.U, FPAC, FPAC, CIT, ALSK, GOOS, GMII, GLEO, ERES, ASZ.U, PSTH, ATH, FROG, SPWH, PS, PRSP, PICC.U, TLND, TLRY, TLRY, SMH, TMTS, PRAH, FSNB.U, CATM, SGAM, AAC, GLUU, TINV, VSPRU, PBCT, CTB, RNET, CVII.U, GRA, FIII, IIVI, ACEV, GSEVU, WDR, KVSA, DISCA, RBAC.U, SCVX,
- Added Positions: VAR, HHC, MERC, ALXN, RBAC, MTSI, VSPR, WLTW, INFO, AYX, WORK, HZAC, DUST, MXIM, XLNX, CBB, ANDA, GOGO, CRSA, UA, VXX, WTRE, PNM,
- Reduced Positions: CIXX, PFSI, PFPT, Z, NMRK, CSV, ABEV, BGCP, INMD, ZBH, CLGX, CDOR, COOP, CHPM,
- Sold Out: CCIV, NOACU, GSAH, IAG, SVOKU, PRPB.U, LPX, HCARU, WPF, IPOF, FTOC, FGNA.U, GRSV, BG, DBDRU, CFIVU, WY, HZON.U, CCIV.U, LCYAU, PE, EIDX, BMCH, XPO, RESI, WPX, VIIAU, COOLU, SNRHU, ALTUU, TAC, HZAC.U, QCOM, VRTU, DDMXU, DDMXU, IPOE, RSVAU, SFTW, CXO, FPAC.U, FPAC.U, SFTW.U, UROV, CRWD, AVAN.U, TIF, FCACU, TNAV, SVAC, NET, MRACU, ARA, DS, MCD, SPFR.U, ACIA, 1JE1, PMT, DMYI.U, VFF, LFAC, CND.U, RAACU, SCVX.U, ACAM, GHVIU, TGB, IPOD, KNX, BLDP, MTN, SLG, PCG, CLCT, RC, RNG, CBAY, MFA, NXPI, PBI, MMSI, PTON, SCPE.U, VVOS, MX, IPOC, GNFT, RLH, BEAT, MDNA, DBDR, QEP,
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 793,400 shares, 11.70% of the total portfolio.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 200,000 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio.
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 50,000 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio.
K2 Principal Fund, L.p. initiated holding in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $10.48. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 909,258 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Magellan Health Inc (MGLN)
K2 Principal Fund, L.p. initiated holding in Magellan Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.82 and $94.98, with an estimated average price of $93.72. The stock is now traded at around $94.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 60,744 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp (HCAR)
K2 Principal Fund, L.p. initiated holding in Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $10.38, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 544,777 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM)
K2 Principal Fund, L.p. initiated holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. The purchase prices were between $26 and $33.2, with an estimated average price of $29.53. The stock is now traded at around $26.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp (BOAC)
K2 Principal Fund, L.p. initiated holding in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $11.89, with an estimated average price of $10.65. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 445,019 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cantel Medical Corp (CMD)
K2 Principal Fund, L.p. initiated holding in Cantel Medical Corp. The purchase prices were between $73 and $84.66, with an estimated average price of $78.07. The stock is now traded at around $83.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 53,714 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)
K2 Principal Fund, L.p. added to a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc by 117.63%. The purchase prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95. The stock is now traded at around $177.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 53,907 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC)
K2 Principal Fund, L.p. added to a holding in The Howard Hughes Corp by 67.56%. The purchase prices were between $77.57 and $102.08, with an estimated average price of $92.44. The stock is now traded at around $104.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 123,808 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Mercer International Inc (MERC)
K2 Principal Fund, L.p. added to a holding in Mercer International Inc by 192.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 459,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)
K2 Principal Fund, L.p. added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $173.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: RedBall Acquisition Corp (RBAC)
K2 Principal Fund, L.p. added to a holding in RedBall Acquisition Corp by 292.28%. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $11.4, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 481,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI)
K2 Principal Fund, L.p. added to a holding in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $53.91 and $68.87, with an estimated average price of $62.08. The stock is now traded at around $51.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)
K2 Principal Fund, L.p. sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95.Sold Out: Natural Order Acquisition Corp (NOACU)
K2 Principal Fund, L.p. sold out a holding in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.52 and $13.29, with an estimated average price of $11.69.Sold Out: GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH)
K2 Principal Fund, L.p. sold out a holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.38 and $15, with an estimated average price of $11.75.Sold Out: Iamgold Corp (IAG)
K2 Principal Fund, L.p. sold out a holding in Iamgold Corp. The sale prices were between $2.88 and $3.93, with an estimated average price of $3.31.Sold Out: Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp (SVOKU)
K2 Principal Fund, L.p. sold out a holding in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.07 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $10.66.Sold Out: CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB.U)
K2 Principal Fund, L.p. sold out a holding in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II. The sale prices were between $10.11 and $11.84, with an estimated average price of $10.93.
