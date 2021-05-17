Independent Franchise Partners LLP Buys S&P Global Inc, Sells International Business Machines Corp, Autodesk Inc

London, X0, based Investment company Independent Franchise Partners LLP (Current Portfolio) buys S&P Global Inc, sells International Business Machines Corp, Autodesk Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Independent Franchise Partners LLP. As of 2021Q1, Independent Franchise Partners LLP owns 24 stocks with a total value of $12.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Added Positions: SPGI, PM, BMY, ACN, NWS, JNJ, AON, ORCL, BKNG, MSFT, GOOGL, EBAY, WU, EA, CME, AAPL, TMX,
- Reduced Positions: ADSK, CTVA, FOXA,
- Sold Out: IBM,
- Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 10,518,888 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.26%
- Fox Corp (FOXA) - 23,792,686 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.44%
- Corteva Inc (CTVA) - 18,382,823 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.61%
- Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 11,943,555 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.53%
- Aon PLC (AON) - 3,390,261 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59%
Independent Franchise Partners LLP added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 123.25%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $379.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 1,384,576 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Independent Franchise Partners LLP sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11.
