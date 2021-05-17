Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. Buys Pfizer Inc, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Simon Property Group Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc

New Purchases: PFE,

PFE, Reduced Positions: AGG, JWN, BP, RDS.B, XOM, CVX,

AGG, JWN, BP, RDS.B, XOM, CVX, Sold Out: SPG, GILD, UAL, M, LUV, TSLA, NEE,

Investment company Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. Current Portfolio ) buys Pfizer Inc, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Simon Property Group Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, United Airlines Holdings Inc, Macy's Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stamos Capital Partners, L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. owns 46 stocks with a total value of $198 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Stamos Capital Partners, L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stamos+capital+partners%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 177,600 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 69.59% The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 198,500 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 62,700 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Chevron Corp (CVX) - 90,000 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.74% AT&T Inc (T) - 277,700 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio.

Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 118,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39.

Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52.

Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.94 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $48.75.

Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Macy's Inc. The sale prices were between $11.22 and $20.76, with an estimated average price of $15.26.

Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18.

Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.