Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. Buys Pfizer Inc, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Simon Property Group Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc

- New Purchases: PFE,
- Reduced Positions: AGG, JWN, BP, RDS.B, XOM, CVX,
- Sold Out: SPG, GILD, UAL, M, LUV, TSLA, NEE,
For the details of Stamos Capital Partners, L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stamos+capital+partners%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Stamos Capital Partners, L.P.
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 177,600 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 69.59%
- The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 198,500 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio.
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 62,700 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio.
- Chevron Corp (CVX) - 90,000 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.74%
- AT&T Inc (T) - 277,700 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio.
Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 118,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39.Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52.Sold Out: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)
Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.94 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $48.75.Sold Out: Macy's Inc (M)
Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Macy's Inc. The sale prices were between $11.22 and $20.76, with an estimated average price of $15.26.Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18.Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.
