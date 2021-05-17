Raffles Associates Lp Buys ViacomCBS Inc, Chesapeake Energy Corp, Affinity Bancshares Inc, Sells Bank of America Corp, SPDR S&P Bank ETF, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Raffles Associates Lp Buys ViacomCBS Inc, Chesapeake Energy Corp, Affinity Bancshares Inc, Sells Bank of America Corp, SPDR S&P Bank ETF, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Raffles Associates Lp (Current Portfolio) buys ViacomCBS Inc, Chesapeake Energy Corp, Affinity Bancshares Inc, Baidu Inc, 180 Degree Capital Corp, sells Bank of America Corp, SPDR S&P Bank ETF, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Standard AVB Financial Corp, Synacor Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Raffles Associates Lp. As of 2021Q1, Raffles Associates Lp owns 37 stocks with a total value of $95 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RAFFLES ASSOCIATES LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/raffles+associates+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RAFFLES ASSOCIATES LP
  1. Popular Inc (BPOP) - 205,000 shares, 15.23% of the total portfolio.
  2. Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC) - 687,760 shares, 14.02% of the total portfolio.
  3. Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc (SMBC) - 232,292 shares, 9.67% of the total portfolio.
  4. Goodrich Petroleum Corp (GDP) - 688,634 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio.
  5. Provident Financial Holdings Inc (PROV) - 356,349 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Raffles Associates Lp initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $38.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5%. The holding were 105,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK)

Raffles Associates Lp initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.6 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $48.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 76,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Affinity Bancshares Inc (AFBI)

Raffles Associates Lp initiated holding in Affinity Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $12.19, with an estimated average price of $11.1. The stock is now traded at around $12.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 251,535 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Raffles Associates Lp initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $186.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: 180 Degree Capital Corp (TURN)

Raffles Associates Lp initiated holding in 180 Degree Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.23 and $7.56, with an estimated average price of $6.96. The stock is now traded at around $8.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 222,064 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Raffles Associates Lp initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $35.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Raffles Associates Lp sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)

Raffles Associates Lp sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The sale prices were between $41.16 and $54.73, with an estimated average price of $48.48.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Raffles Associates Lp sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07.

Sold Out: Yamana Gold Inc (AUY)

Raffles Associates Lp sold out a holding in Yamana Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $4.01 and $6.09, with an estimated average price of $4.77.

Sold Out: HarborOne Bancorp Inc (HONE)

Raffles Associates Lp sold out a holding in HarborOne Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $10.44 and $14.18, with an estimated average price of $12.15.

Sold Out: Sonim Technologies Inc (SONM)

Raffles Associates Lp sold out a holding in Sonim Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $0.74 and $1.56, with an estimated average price of $0.98.



Here is the complete portfolio of RAFFLES ASSOCIATES LP. Also check out:

1. RAFFLES ASSOCIATES LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. RAFFLES ASSOCIATES LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RAFFLES ASSOCIATES LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RAFFLES ASSOCIATES LP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider