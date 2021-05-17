Raffles Associates Lp Buys ViacomCBS Inc, Chesapeake Energy Corp, Affinity Bancshares Inc, Sells Bank of America Corp, SPDR S&P Bank ETF, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

- New Purchases: VIAC, CHK, AFBI, BIDU, TURN, DISCA, ASMB, LCTX, UVXY,
- Added Positions: OR, VMD, NWFL,
- Reduced Positions: STND, SYNC, CRK, MIND, NSSC, MAYS,
- Sold Out: BAC, KBE, GDX, AUY, HONE, SONM, EQT,
These are the top 5 holdings of RAFFLES ASSOCIATES LP
- Popular Inc (BPOP) - 205,000 shares, 15.23% of the total portfolio.
- Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC) - 687,760 shares, 14.02% of the total portfolio.
- Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc (SMBC) - 232,292 shares, 9.67% of the total portfolio.
- Goodrich Petroleum Corp (GDP) - 688,634 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio.
- Provident Financial Holdings Inc (PROV) - 356,349 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio.
Raffles Associates Lp initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $38.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5%. The holding were 105,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK)
Raffles Associates Lp initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.6 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $48.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 76,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Affinity Bancshares Inc (AFBI)
Raffles Associates Lp initiated holding in Affinity Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $12.19, with an estimated average price of $11.1. The stock is now traded at around $12.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 251,535 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Raffles Associates Lp initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $186.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: 180 Degree Capital Corp (TURN)
Raffles Associates Lp initiated holding in 180 Degree Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.23 and $7.56, with an estimated average price of $6.96. The stock is now traded at around $8.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 222,064 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Raffles Associates Lp initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $35.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Raffles Associates Lp sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49.Sold Out: SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)
Raffles Associates Lp sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The sale prices were between $41.16 and $54.73, with an estimated average price of $48.48.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Raffles Associates Lp sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07.Sold Out: Yamana Gold Inc (AUY)
Raffles Associates Lp sold out a holding in Yamana Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $4.01 and $6.09, with an estimated average price of $4.77.Sold Out: HarborOne Bancorp Inc (HONE)
Raffles Associates Lp sold out a holding in HarborOne Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $10.44 and $14.18, with an estimated average price of $12.15.Sold Out: Sonim Technologies Inc (SONM)
Raffles Associates Lp sold out a holding in Sonim Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $0.74 and $1.56, with an estimated average price of $0.98.
