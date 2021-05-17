Logo
KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Buys NVIDIA Corp, Futu Holdings, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sea, GDS Holdings

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys NVIDIA Corp, Futu Holdings, Alibaba Group Holding, Bilibili Inc, DouYu International Holdings, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sea, GDS Holdings, Li Auto Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd. As of 2021Q1, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd owns 14 stocks with a total value of $191 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kadensa+capital+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd
  1. Sea Ltd (SE) - 196,947 shares, 23.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.21%
  2. MSCI Inc (MSCI) - 68,449 shares, 15.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68%
  3. GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS) - 349,714 shares, 14.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.31%
  4. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 110,388 shares, 13.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.46%
  5. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 26,521 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $569.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.43%. The holding were 26,521 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $191, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $118.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.37%. The holding were 88,422 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bilibili Inc (BILI)

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.74 and $156.37, with an estimated average price of $122.71. The stock is now traded at around $96.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 47,626 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DouYu International Holdings Ltd (DOYU)

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in DouYu International Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.21 and $19.18, with an estimated average price of $13.63. The stock is now traded at around $7.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 441,889 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Agora Inc (API)

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in Agora Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $106.14, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $37.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 90,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: 360 DigiTech Inc (QFIN)

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in 360 DigiTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.01 and $33.58, with an estimated average price of $22.36. The stock is now traded at around $23.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 172,533 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 100.46%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $209.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.59%. The holding were 110,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

Sold Out: Li Auto Inc (LI)

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in Li Auto Inc. The sale prices were between $21.33 and $36.75, with an estimated average price of $28.96.

Sold Out: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39.

Sold Out: ACM Research Inc (ACMR)

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in ACM Research Inc. The sale prices were between $78.31 and $139.98, with an estimated average price of $99.75.

Sold Out: JOYY Inc (YY)

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in JOYY Inc. The sale prices were between $78.64 and $147.8, with an estimated average price of $108.49.

Sold Out: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $55.98 and $64.35, with an estimated average price of $59.81.



