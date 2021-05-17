KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Buys NVIDIA Corp, Futu Holdings, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sea, GDS Holdings

- New Purchases: NVDA, FUTU, BILI, DOYU, API, QFIN, DQ, MSFT, OCFT,
- Added Positions: BABA, ZTO, MSCI,
- Reduced Positions: SE, GDS,
- Sold Out: GLD, LI, TME, ACMR, YY, YUMC,
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 196,947 shares, 23.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.21%
- MSCI Inc (MSCI) - 68,449 shares, 15.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68%
- GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS) - 349,714 shares, 14.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.31%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 110,388 shares, 13.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.46%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 26,521 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $569.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.43%. The holding were 26,521 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)
KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $191, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $118.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.37%. The holding were 88,422 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bilibili Inc (BILI)
KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.74 and $156.37, with an estimated average price of $122.71. The stock is now traded at around $96.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 47,626 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: DouYu International Holdings Ltd (DOYU)
KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in DouYu International Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.21 and $19.18, with an estimated average price of $13.63. The stock is now traded at around $7.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 441,889 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Agora Inc (API)
KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in Agora Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $106.14, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $37.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 90,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: 360 DigiTech Inc (QFIN)
KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in 360 DigiTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.01 and $33.58, with an estimated average price of $22.36. The stock is now traded at around $23.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 172,533 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 100.46%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $209.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.59%. The holding were 110,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.Sold Out: Li Auto Inc (LI)
KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in Li Auto Inc. The sale prices were between $21.33 and $36.75, with an estimated average price of $28.96.Sold Out: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39.Sold Out: ACM Research Inc (ACMR)
KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in ACM Research Inc. The sale prices were between $78.31 and $139.98, with an estimated average price of $99.75.Sold Out: JOYY Inc (YY)
KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in JOYY Inc. The sale prices were between $78.64 and $147.8, with an estimated average price of $108.49.Sold Out: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)
KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $55.98 and $64.35, with an estimated average price of $59.81.
