KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Buys NVIDIA Corp, Futu Holdings, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sea, GDS Holdings

Investment company KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys NVIDIA Corp, Futu Holdings, Alibaba Group Holding, Bilibili Inc, DouYu International Holdings, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sea, GDS Holdings, Li Auto Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd. As of 2021Q1, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd owns 14 stocks with a total value of $191 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Sea Ltd (SE) - 196,947 shares, 23.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.21% MSCI Inc (MSCI) - 68,449 shares, 15.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68% GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS) - 349,714 shares, 14.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.31% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 110,388 shares, 13.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.46% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 26,521 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. New Position

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $569.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.43%. The holding were 26,521 shares as of 2021-03-31.

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $191, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $118.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.37%. The holding were 88,422 shares as of 2021-03-31.

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.74 and $156.37, with an estimated average price of $122.71. The stock is now traded at around $96.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 47,626 shares as of 2021-03-31.

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in DouYu International Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.21 and $19.18, with an estimated average price of $13.63. The stock is now traded at around $7.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 441,889 shares as of 2021-03-31.

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in Agora Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $106.14, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $37.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 90,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in 360 DigiTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.01 and $33.58, with an estimated average price of $22.36. The stock is now traded at around $23.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 172,533 shares as of 2021-03-31.

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 100.46%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $209.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.59%. The holding were 110,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in Li Auto Inc. The sale prices were between $21.33 and $36.75, with an estimated average price of $28.96.

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39.

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in ACM Research Inc. The sale prices were between $78.31 and $139.98, with an estimated average price of $99.75.

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in JOYY Inc. The sale prices were between $78.64 and $147.8, with an estimated average price of $108.49.

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $55.98 and $64.35, with an estimated average price of $59.81.