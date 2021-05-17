Logo
Totem Point Management, LLC Buys Moody's Corporation, DraftKings Inc, Lam Research Corp, Sells WEX Inc, Sea, Pegasystems Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Totem Point Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Moody's Corporation, DraftKings Inc, Lam Research Corp, , Brooks Automation Inc, sells WEX Inc, Sea, Pegasystems Inc, NortonLifeLock Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Totem Point Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Totem Point Management, LLC owns 17 stocks with a total value of $226 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Totem Point Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/totem+point+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Totem Point Management, LLC
  1. NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK) - 1,093,001 shares, 10.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.04%
  2. Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) - 440,910 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.44%
  3. Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 106,237 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.13%
  4. (AMD) - 208,406 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.74%
  5. Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) - 111,676 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.72%
New Purchase: Moody's Corporation (MCO)

Totem Point Management, LLC initiated holding in Moody's Corporation. The purchase prices were between $263.04 and $306.97, with an estimated average price of $281.57. The stock is now traded at around $334.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.19%. The holding were 39,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Totem Point Management, LLC initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $44.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 110,248 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Totem Point Management, LLC initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54. The stock is now traded at around $602.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 10,378 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Totem Point Management, LLC initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $299.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,196 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: (AMD)

Totem Point Management, LLC added to a holding in by 53.74%. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 208,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS)

Totem Point Management, LLC added to a holding in Brooks Automation Inc by 77.28%. The purchase prices were between $66.32 and $90.93, with an estimated average price of $80.81. The stock is now traded at around $92.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 155,461 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Totem Point Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 21.87%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $379.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 43,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: WEX Inc (WEX)

Totem Point Management, LLC sold out a holding in WEX Inc. The sale prices were between $187.22 and $230, with an estimated average price of $211.21.

Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)

Totem Point Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98.

Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Totem Point Management, LLC sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06.

Sold Out: 111 Inc (YI)

Totem Point Management, LLC sold out a holding in 111 Inc. The sale prices were between $6.83 and $27.33, with an estimated average price of $14.67.

Sold Out: Synaptics Inc (SYNA)

Totem Point Management, LLC sold out a holding in Synaptics Inc. The sale prices were between $97.4 and $143.2, with an estimated average price of $121.86.



Here is the complete portfolio of Totem Point Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Totem Point Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Totem Point Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Totem Point Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Totem Point Management, LLC keeps buying
