Totem Point Management, LLC Buys Moody's Corporation, DraftKings Inc, Lam Research Corp, Sells WEX Inc, Sea, Pegasystems Inc

Investment company Totem Point Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Moody's Corporation, DraftKings Inc, Lam Research Corp, , Brooks Automation Inc, sells WEX Inc, Sea, Pegasystems Inc, NortonLifeLock Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Totem Point Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Totem Point Management, LLC owns 17 stocks with a total value of $226 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK) - 1,093,001 shares, 10.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.04% Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) - 440,910 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.44% Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 106,237 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.13% (AMD) - 208,406 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.74% Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) - 111,676 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.72%

Totem Point Management, LLC initiated holding in Moody's Corporation. The purchase prices were between $263.04 and $306.97, with an estimated average price of $281.57. The stock is now traded at around $334.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.19%. The holding were 39,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Totem Point Management, LLC initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $44.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 110,248 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Totem Point Management, LLC initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54. The stock is now traded at around $602.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 10,378 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Totem Point Management, LLC initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $299.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,196 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Totem Point Management, LLC added to a holding in by 53.74%. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 208,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Totem Point Management, LLC added to a holding in Brooks Automation Inc by 77.28%. The purchase prices were between $66.32 and $90.93, with an estimated average price of $80.81. The stock is now traded at around $92.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 155,461 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Totem Point Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 21.87%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $379.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 43,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Totem Point Management, LLC sold out a holding in WEX Inc. The sale prices were between $187.22 and $230, with an estimated average price of $211.21.

Totem Point Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98.

Totem Point Management, LLC sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06.

Totem Point Management, LLC sold out a holding in 111 Inc. The sale prices were between $6.83 and $27.33, with an estimated average price of $14.67.

Totem Point Management, LLC sold out a holding in Synaptics Inc. The sale prices were between $97.4 and $143.2, with an estimated average price of $121.86.