Totem Point Management, LLC Buys Moody's Corporation, DraftKings Inc, Lam Research Corp, Sells WEX Inc, Sea, Pegasystems Inc

- New Purchases: MCO, DKNG, LRCX, TWLO,
- Added Positions: AMD, BRKS, SPGI, ADI, ZG, POWI,
- Reduced Positions: PEGA, NLOK, MU, MRVL, IAC, NVDA, BILL,
- Sold Out: WEX, SE, CRWD, YI, SYNA,
These are the top 5 holdings of Totem Point Management, LLC
- NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK) - 1,093,001 shares, 10.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.04%
- Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) - 440,910 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.44%
- Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 106,237 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.13%
- (AMD) - 208,406 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.74%
- Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) - 111,676 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.72%
Totem Point Management, LLC initiated holding in Moody's Corporation. The purchase prices were between $263.04 and $306.97, with an estimated average price of $281.57. The stock is now traded at around $334.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.19%. The holding were 39,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Totem Point Management, LLC initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $44.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 110,248 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Totem Point Management, LLC initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54. The stock is now traded at around $602.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 10,378 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Totem Point Management, LLC initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $299.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,196 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: (AMD)
Totem Point Management, LLC added to a holding in by 53.74%. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 208,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS)
Totem Point Management, LLC added to a holding in Brooks Automation Inc by 77.28%. The purchase prices were between $66.32 and $90.93, with an estimated average price of $80.81. The stock is now traded at around $92.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 155,461 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Totem Point Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 21.87%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $379.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 43,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: WEX Inc (WEX)
Totem Point Management, LLC sold out a holding in WEX Inc. The sale prices were between $187.22 and $230, with an estimated average price of $211.21.Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)
Totem Point Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98.Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Totem Point Management, LLC sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06.Sold Out: 111 Inc (YI)
Totem Point Management, LLC sold out a holding in 111 Inc. The sale prices were between $6.83 and $27.33, with an estimated average price of $14.67.Sold Out: Synaptics Inc (SYNA)
Totem Point Management, LLC sold out a holding in Synaptics Inc. The sale prices were between $97.4 and $143.2, with an estimated average price of $121.86.
