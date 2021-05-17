Omega Advisors Buys Devon Energy Corp, Athene Holding, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells , Parsley Energy Inc, Trinity Industries Inc

Investment company Omega Advisors Current Portfolio ) buys Devon Energy Corp, Athene Holding, Alibaba Group Holding, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Paysafe, sells , Parsley Energy Inc, Trinity Industries Inc, AMC Networks Inc, Brigham Minerals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Omega Advisors. As of 2021Q1, Omega Advisors owns 55 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP) - 4,249,000 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 60,000 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 1,030,600 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Cigna Corp (CI) - 425,000 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) - 1,736,625 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.88%

Omega Advisors initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $26.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.25%. The holding were 3,120,069 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Omega Advisors initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $212.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 85,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Omega Advisors initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $142.106500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 135,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Omega Advisors initiated holding in NRG Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.78 and $43.93, with an estimated average price of $39.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 405,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Omega Advisors initiated holding in Paysafe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.5 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $13.5. The stock is now traded at around $11.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 1,125,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Omega Advisors initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $155.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Omega Advisors added to a holding in Athene Holding Ltd by 57.88%. The purchase prices were between $40.89 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $46.41. The stock is now traded at around $61.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 1,736,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Omega Advisors added to a holding in Sierra Metals Inc by 145.89%. The purchase prices were between $2.6 and $3.8, with an estimated average price of $3.15. The stock is now traded at around $3.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,792,964 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Omega Advisors added to a holding in Aspen Group Inc by 65.00%. The purchase prices were between $5.8 and $10.49, with an estimated average price of $9.01. The stock is now traded at around $5.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,650,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Omega Advisors added to a holding in Falcon Minerals Corp by 29.91%. The purchase prices were between $3.06 and $4.89, with an estimated average price of $3.97. The stock is now traded at around $4.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Omega Advisors added to a holding in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $7.76 and $10.43, with an estimated average price of $9.34. The stock is now traded at around $6.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Omega Advisors sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.

Omega Advisors sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.

Omega Advisors sold out a holding in AMC Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $35.6 and $78.63, with an estimated average price of $54.59.

Omega Advisors sold out a holding in Brigham Minerals Inc. The sale prices were between $11.25 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $14.52.

Omega Advisors sold out a holding in B&G Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $26.66 and $41.05, with an estimated average price of $31.48.

Omega Advisors sold out a holding in Nabors Industries Ltd. The sale prices were between $57.34 and $130.49, with an estimated average price of $89.14.