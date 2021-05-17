Logo
Omega Advisors Buys Devon Energy Corp, Athene Holding, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells , Parsley Energy Inc, Trinity Industries Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Omega Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys Devon Energy Corp, Athene Holding, Alibaba Group Holding, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Paysafe, sells , Parsley Energy Inc, Trinity Industries Inc, AMC Networks Inc, Brigham Minerals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Omega Advisors. As of 2021Q1, Omega Advisors owns 55 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Leon Cooperman 's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/leon+cooperman/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Leon Cooperman
  1. Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP) - 4,249,000 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 60,000 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio.
  3. Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 1,030,600 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio.
  4. Cigna Corp (CI) - 425,000 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio.
  5. Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) - 1,736,625 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.88%
New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)


Omega Advisors initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $26.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.25%. The holding were 3,120,069 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)


Omega Advisors initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $212.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 85,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)


Omega Advisors initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $142.106500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 135,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)


Omega Advisors initiated holding in NRG Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.78 and $43.93, with an estimated average price of $39.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 405,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Paysafe Ltd (PSFE)


Omega Advisors initiated holding in Paysafe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.5 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $13.5. The stock is now traded at around $11.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 1,125,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)


Omega Advisors initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $155.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)

Omega Advisors added to a holding in Athene Holding Ltd by 57.88%. The purchase prices were between $40.89 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $46.41. The stock is now traded at around $61.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 1,736,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sierra Metals Inc (SMTS)

Omega Advisors added to a holding in Sierra Metals Inc by 145.89%. The purchase prices were between $2.6 and $3.8, with an estimated average price of $3.15. The stock is now traded at around $3.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,792,964 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Aspen Group Inc (ASPU)

Omega Advisors added to a holding in Aspen Group Inc by 65.00%. The purchase prices were between $5.8 and $10.49, with an estimated average price of $9.01. The stock is now traded at around $5.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,650,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Falcon Minerals Corp (FLMN)

Omega Advisors added to a holding in Falcon Minerals Corp by 29.91%. The purchase prices were between $3.06 and $4.89, with an estimated average price of $3.97. The stock is now traded at around $4.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (DMAC)

Omega Advisors added to a holding in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $7.76 and $10.43, with an estimated average price of $9.34. The stock is now traded at around $6.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: (WPX)

Omega Advisors sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.

Sold Out: Parsley Energy Inc (PE)

Omega Advisors sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.

Sold Out: AMC Networks Inc (AMCX)

Omega Advisors sold out a holding in AMC Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $35.6 and $78.63, with an estimated average price of $54.59.

Sold Out: Brigham Minerals Inc (MNRL)

Omega Advisors sold out a holding in Brigham Minerals Inc. The sale prices were between $11.25 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $14.52.

Sold Out: B&G Foods Inc (BGS)

Omega Advisors sold out a holding in B&G Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $26.66 and $41.05, with an estimated average price of $31.48.

Sold Out: Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR)

Omega Advisors sold out a holding in Nabors Industries Ltd. The sale prices were between $57.34 and $130.49, with an estimated average price of $89.14.



Here is the complete portfolio of Leon Cooperman. Also check out:


1. Leon Cooperman's Undervalued Stocks

2. Leon Cooperman's Top Growth Companies, and

3. Leon Cooperman's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that Leon Cooperman keeps buying
