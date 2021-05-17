Omega Advisors Buys Devon Energy Corp, Athene Holding, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells , Parsley Energy Inc, Trinity Industries Inc

- New Purchases: DVN, BABA, IFF, PSFE, NRG, PXD, RPLA, PNTM, ROT.U, DNZ.U, ANAC.U, JWSM, APSG, NGAB.U, LMACU, FOREU, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U,
- Added Positions: ATH, SMTS, ASPU, WSC, ET, VRT, FLMN, STKL, C, BBDC, DMAC, ORCC,
- Reduced Positions: COOP, TRN, AMZN, OCN, SNR, MGY, ABR, SRGA, NAVI, FCRD,
- Sold Out: WPX, PE, AMCX, MNRL, BGS, NBR, AC, GBL,
- Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP) - 4,249,000 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 60,000 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio.
- Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 1,030,600 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio.
- Cigna Corp (CI) - 425,000 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio.
- Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) - 1,736,625 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.88%
Omega Advisors initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $26.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.25%. The holding were 3,120,069 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Omega Advisors initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $212.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 85,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
Omega Advisors initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $142.106500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 135,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)
Omega Advisors initiated holding in NRG Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.78 and $43.93, with an estimated average price of $39.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 405,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Paysafe Ltd (PSFE)
Omega Advisors initiated holding in Paysafe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.5 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $13.5. The stock is now traded at around $11.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 1,125,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Omega Advisors initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $155.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)
Omega Advisors added to a holding in Athene Holding Ltd by 57.88%. The purchase prices were between $40.89 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $46.41. The stock is now traded at around $61.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 1,736,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sierra Metals Inc (SMTS)
Omega Advisors added to a holding in Sierra Metals Inc by 145.89%. The purchase prices were between $2.6 and $3.8, with an estimated average price of $3.15. The stock is now traded at around $3.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,792,964 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Aspen Group Inc (ASPU)
Omega Advisors added to a holding in Aspen Group Inc by 65.00%. The purchase prices were between $5.8 and $10.49, with an estimated average price of $9.01. The stock is now traded at around $5.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,650,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Falcon Minerals Corp (FLMN)
Omega Advisors added to a holding in Falcon Minerals Corp by 29.91%. The purchase prices were between $3.06 and $4.89, with an estimated average price of $3.97. The stock is now traded at around $4.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (DMAC)
Omega Advisors added to a holding in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $7.76 and $10.43, with an estimated average price of $9.34. The stock is now traded at around $6.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: (WPX)
Omega Advisors sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.Sold Out: Parsley Energy Inc (PE)
Omega Advisors sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.Sold Out: AMC Networks Inc (AMCX)
Omega Advisors sold out a holding in AMC Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $35.6 and $78.63, with an estimated average price of $54.59.Sold Out: Brigham Minerals Inc (MNRL)
Omega Advisors sold out a holding in Brigham Minerals Inc. The sale prices were between $11.25 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $14.52.Sold Out: B&G Foods Inc (BGS)
Omega Advisors sold out a holding in B&G Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $26.66 and $41.05, with an estimated average price of $31.48.Sold Out: Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR)
Omega Advisors sold out a holding in Nabors Industries Ltd. The sale prices were between $57.34 and $130.49, with an estimated average price of $89.14.
