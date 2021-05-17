Logo
aeris CAPITAL Holding GmbH Buys Equifax Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Microsoft Corp, Sells Tapestry Inc, Core Laboratories NV, IPG Photonics Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Pfaffikon, V8, based Investment company aeris CAPITAL Holding GmbH (Current Portfolio) buys Equifax Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, S&P Global Inc, sells Tapestry Inc, Core Laboratories NV, IPG Photonics Corp, Ulta Beauty Inc, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, aeris CAPITAL Holding GmbH. As of 2021Q1, aeris CAPITAL Holding GmbH owns 21 stocks with a total value of $413 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of aeris CAPITAL Holding GmbH's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aeris+capital+holding+gmbh/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of aeris CAPITAL Holding GmbH
  1. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 1,025,912 shares, 13.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.24%
  2. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) - 543,115 shares, 10.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.10%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 175,694 shares, 10.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.39%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 19,577 shares, 9.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.57%
  5. Equifax Inc (EFX) - 201,455 shares, 8.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 109.81%
New Purchase: ISHARES INC (TUR)

aeris CAPITAL Holding GmbH initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $22.68 and $29.81, with an estimated average price of $27.45. The stock is now traded at around $23.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 165,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Equifax Inc (EFX)

aeris CAPITAL Holding GmbH added to a holding in Equifax Inc by 109.81%. The purchase prices were between $161.88 and $189.88, with an estimated average price of $176.65. The stock is now traded at around $237.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.62%. The holding were 201,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

aeris CAPITAL Holding GmbH added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 45.10%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $77.25. The stock is now traded at around $69.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 543,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

aeris CAPITAL Holding GmbH added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 32.39%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $244.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 175,694 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

aeris CAPITAL Holding GmbH added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 20.57%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2271.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 19,577 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

aeris CAPITAL Holding GmbH added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 275.50%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $375.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 23,559 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

aeris CAPITAL Holding GmbH added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 22.97%. The purchase prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41. The stock is now traded at around $112.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 277,679 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Core Laboratories NV (CLB)

aeris CAPITAL Holding GmbH sold out a holding in Core Laboratories NV. The sale prices were between $27.68 and $41.32, with an estimated average price of $34.17.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

aeris CAPITAL Holding GmbH sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.



Here is the complete portfolio of aeris CAPITAL Holding GmbH. Also check out:

1. aeris CAPITAL Holding GmbH's Undervalued Stocks
2. aeris CAPITAL Holding GmbH's Top Growth Companies, and
3. aeris CAPITAL Holding GmbH's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that aeris CAPITAL Holding GmbH keeps buying
