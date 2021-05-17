aeris CAPITAL Holding GmbH Buys Equifax Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Microsoft Corp, Sells Tapestry Inc, Core Laboratories NV, IPG Photonics Corp

- New Purchases: TUR,
- Added Positions: EFX, CTSH, MSFT, GOOGL, SPGI, ICE,
- Reduced Positions: TPR, IPGP, ULTA, EEM, EBAY,
- Sold Out: CLB, DIS,
For the details of aeris CAPITAL Holding GmbH's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aeris+capital+holding+gmbh/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of aeris CAPITAL Holding GmbH
- iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 1,025,912 shares, 13.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.24%
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) - 543,115 shares, 10.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.10%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 175,694 shares, 10.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.39%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 19,577 shares, 9.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.57%
- Equifax Inc (EFX) - 201,455 shares, 8.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 109.81%
aeris CAPITAL Holding GmbH initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $22.68 and $29.81, with an estimated average price of $27.45. The stock is now traded at around $23.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 165,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Equifax Inc (EFX)
aeris CAPITAL Holding GmbH added to a holding in Equifax Inc by 109.81%. The purchase prices were between $161.88 and $189.88, with an estimated average price of $176.65. The stock is now traded at around $237.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.62%. The holding were 201,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)
aeris CAPITAL Holding GmbH added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 45.10%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $77.25. The stock is now traded at around $69.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 543,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
aeris CAPITAL Holding GmbH added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 32.39%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $244.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 175,694 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
aeris CAPITAL Holding GmbH added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 20.57%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2271.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 19,577 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
aeris CAPITAL Holding GmbH added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 275.50%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $375.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 23,559 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
aeris CAPITAL Holding GmbH added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 22.97%. The purchase prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41. The stock is now traded at around $112.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 277,679 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Core Laboratories NV (CLB)
aeris CAPITAL Holding GmbH sold out a holding in Core Laboratories NV. The sale prices were between $27.68 and $41.32, with an estimated average price of $34.17.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
aeris CAPITAL Holding GmbH sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.
