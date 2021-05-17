Slate Path Capital LP Buys Chesapeake Energy Corp, United States Steel Corp, Reinvent Technology Partners Y, Sells MP Materials Corp, New York Times Co, Stitch Fix Inc

- New Purchases: CHK, RTPYU, NOV, AA, STPC.U, TRQ, LMACU, NKLA,
- Added Positions: X, LNG, CHTR, CCJ,
- Reduced Positions: NYT, SFIX, FCX, WMG, MOS, VAPO, CLF,
- Sold Out: MP, GOLD, EAF, LX,
- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 380,000 shares, 15.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.76%
- Viatris Inc (VTRS) - 11,835,000 shares, 11.04% of the total portfolio.
- The Mosaic Co (MOS) - 5,215,000 shares, 11.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.86%
- Warner Music Group Corp (WMG) - 3,134,779 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.18%
- Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 3,225,000 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.3%
Slate Path Capital LP initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.6 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $49.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 1,265,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Reinvent Technology Partners Y (RTPYU)
Slate Path Capital LP initiated holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Y. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 3,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NOV Inc (NOV)
Slate Path Capital LP initiated holding in NOV Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.22 and $17.29, with an estimated average price of $14.5. The stock is now traded at around $17.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 1,305,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alcoa Corp (AA)
Slate Path Capital LP initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $18 and $32.97, with an estimated average price of $25.24. The stock is now traded at around $39.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 385,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Star Peak Corp II (STPC.U)
Slate Path Capital LP initiated holding in Star Peak Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10.23 and $12.8, with an estimated average price of $11.57. The stock is now traded at around $10.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ)
Slate Path Capital LP initiated holding in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.7 and $18, with an estimated average price of $14.16. The stock is now traded at around $16.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 610,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: United States Steel Corp (X)
Slate Path Capital LP added to a holding in United States Steel Corp by 306.52%. The purchase prices were between $16.26 and $26.17, with an estimated average price of $19.7. The stock is now traded at around $25.799700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 1,870,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)
Slate Path Capital LP added to a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc by 42.42%. The purchase prices were between $58.91 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $68.36. The stock is now traded at around $84.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 1,410,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cameco Corp (CCJ)
Slate Path Capital LP added to a holding in Cameco Corp by 561.76%. The purchase prices were between $12.37 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $15.37. The stock is now traded at around $19.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 1,125,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: MP Materials Corp (MP)
Slate Path Capital LP sold out a holding in MP Materials Corp. The sale prices were between $29.14 and $49.44, with an estimated average price of $36.94.Sold Out: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Slate Path Capital LP sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56.Sold Out: GrafTech International Ltd (EAF)
Slate Path Capital LP sold out a holding in GrafTech International Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.55 and $12.99, with an estimated average price of $11.56.Sold Out: LexinFintech Holdings Ltd (LX)
Slate Path Capital LP sold out a holding in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.27 and $15.27, with an estimated average price of $10.1.
