Slate Path Capital LP Buys Chesapeake Energy Corp, United States Steel Corp, Reinvent Technology Partners Y, Sells MP Materials Corp, New York Times Co, Stitch Fix Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Slate Path Capital LP Current Portfolio ) buys Chesapeake Energy Corp, United States Steel Corp, Reinvent Technology Partners Y, Cheniere Energy Inc, NOV Inc, sells MP Materials Corp, New York Times Co, Stitch Fix Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Warner Music Group Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Slate Path Capital LP. As of 2021Q1, Slate Path Capital LP owns 31 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 380,000 shares, 15.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.76% Viatris Inc (VTRS) - 11,835,000 shares, 11.04% of the total portfolio. The Mosaic Co (MOS) - 5,215,000 shares, 11.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.86% Warner Music Group Corp (WMG) - 3,134,779 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.18% Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 3,225,000 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.3%

Slate Path Capital LP initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.6 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $49.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 1,265,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Slate Path Capital LP initiated holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Y. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 3,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Slate Path Capital LP initiated holding in NOV Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.22 and $17.29, with an estimated average price of $14.5. The stock is now traded at around $17.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 1,305,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Slate Path Capital LP initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $18 and $32.97, with an estimated average price of $25.24. The stock is now traded at around $39.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 385,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Slate Path Capital LP initiated holding in Star Peak Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10.23 and $12.8, with an estimated average price of $11.57. The stock is now traded at around $10.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Slate Path Capital LP initiated holding in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.7 and $18, with an estimated average price of $14.16. The stock is now traded at around $16.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 610,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Slate Path Capital LP added to a holding in United States Steel Corp by 306.52%. The purchase prices were between $16.26 and $26.17, with an estimated average price of $19.7. The stock is now traded at around $25.799700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 1,870,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Slate Path Capital LP added to a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc by 42.42%. The purchase prices were between $58.91 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $68.36. The stock is now traded at around $84.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 1,410,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Slate Path Capital LP added to a holding in Cameco Corp by 561.76%. The purchase prices were between $12.37 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $15.37. The stock is now traded at around $19.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 1,125,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Slate Path Capital LP sold out a holding in MP Materials Corp. The sale prices were between $29.14 and $49.44, with an estimated average price of $36.94.

Slate Path Capital LP sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56.

Slate Path Capital LP sold out a holding in GrafTech International Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.55 and $12.99, with an estimated average price of $11.56.

Slate Path Capital LP sold out a holding in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.27 and $15.27, with an estimated average price of $10.1.