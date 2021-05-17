Logo
Cumberland Associates Llc Buys Accolade Inc, Atlanticus Holdings Corp, Intel Corp, Sells Las Vegas Sands Corp, NetScout Systems Inc, Western Digital Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Cumberland Associates Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Accolade Inc, Atlanticus Holdings Corp, Intel Corp, BorgWarner Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, sells Las Vegas Sands Corp, NetScout Systems Inc, Western Digital Corp, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp, Extreme Networks Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cumberland Associates Llc. As of 2021Q1, Cumberland Associates Llc owns 24 stocks with a total value of $21 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CUMBERLAND ASSOCIATES LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cumberland+associates+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CUMBERLAND ASSOCIATES LLC
  1. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX) - 65,582 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.6%
  2. Accolade Inc (ACCD) - 34,593 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK) - 90,000 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio.
  4. Atlanticus Holdings Corp (ATLC) - 37,868 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI) - 80,000 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Accolade Inc (ACCD)

Cumberland Associates Llc initiated holding in Accolade Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.1 and $59.09, with an estimated average price of $48.21. The stock is now traded at around $42.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.65%. The holding were 34,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Atlanticus Holdings Corp (ATLC)

Cumberland Associates Llc initiated holding in Atlanticus Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.62 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $27.68. The stock is now traded at around $31.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.6%. The holding were 37,868 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)

Cumberland Associates Llc initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.919200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)

Cumberland Associates Llc initiated holding in BorgWarner Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.06 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $51.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Cumberland Associates Llc initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $38.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Millicom International Cellular SA (TIGO)

Cumberland Associates Llc added to a holding in Millicom International Cellular SA by 110.00%. The purchase prices were between $36.35 and $40.6, with an estimated average price of $38.39. The stock is now traded at around $45.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

Cumberland Associates Llc added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 71.44%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $77.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 9,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Cumberland Associates Llc sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5.

Sold Out: NetScout Systems Inc (NTCT)

Cumberland Associates Llc sold out a holding in NetScout Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $26.91 and $31.53, with an estimated average price of $29.36.



Here is the complete portfolio of CUMBERLAND ASSOCIATES LLC. Also check out:

1. CUMBERLAND ASSOCIATES LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CUMBERLAND ASSOCIATES LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CUMBERLAND ASSOCIATES LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CUMBERLAND ASSOCIATES LLC keeps buying
insider

insider