Cumberland Associates Llc Buys Accolade Inc, Atlanticus Holdings Corp, Intel Corp, Sells Las Vegas Sands Corp, NetScout Systems Inc, Western Digital Corp

- New Purchases: ACCD, ATLC, INTC, BWA, VIAC,
- Added Positions: TIGO, C, VLRS, KAR, GTN,
- Reduced Positions: WDC, MX, EXTR, MU, WFC, AAPL, GOOG, MLCO, OMF,
- Sold Out: LVS, NTCT,
- MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX) - 65,582 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.6%
- Accolade Inc (ACCD) - 34,593 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK) - 90,000 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio.
- Atlanticus Holdings Corp (ATLC) - 37,868 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI) - 80,000 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio.
Cumberland Associates Llc initiated holding in Accolade Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.1 and $59.09, with an estimated average price of $48.21. The stock is now traded at around $42.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.65%. The holding were 34,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Atlanticus Holdings Corp (ATLC)
Cumberland Associates Llc initiated holding in Atlanticus Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.62 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $27.68. The stock is now traded at around $31.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.6%. The holding were 37,868 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)
Cumberland Associates Llc initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.919200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)
Cumberland Associates Llc initiated holding in BorgWarner Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.06 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $51.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Cumberland Associates Llc initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $38.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Millicom International Cellular SA (TIGO)
Cumberland Associates Llc added to a holding in Millicom International Cellular SA by 110.00%. The purchase prices were between $36.35 and $40.6, with an estimated average price of $38.39. The stock is now traded at around $45.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Citigroup Inc (C)
Cumberland Associates Llc added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 71.44%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $77.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 9,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
Cumberland Associates Llc sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5.Sold Out: NetScout Systems Inc (NTCT)
Cumberland Associates Llc sold out a holding in NetScout Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $26.91 and $31.53, with an estimated average price of $29.36.
