Cumberland Associates Llc Buys Accolade Inc, Atlanticus Holdings Corp, Intel Corp, Sells Las Vegas Sands Corp, NetScout Systems Inc, Western Digital Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Cumberland Associates Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Accolade Inc, Atlanticus Holdings Corp, Intel Corp, BorgWarner Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, sells Las Vegas Sands Corp, NetScout Systems Inc, Western Digital Corp, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp, Extreme Networks Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cumberland Associates Llc. As of 2021Q1, Cumberland Associates Llc owns 24 stocks with a total value of $21 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX) - 65,582 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.6% Accolade Inc (ACCD) - 34,593 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. New Position Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK) - 90,000 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Atlanticus Holdings Corp (ATLC) - 37,868 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. New Position Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI) - 80,000 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio.

Cumberland Associates Llc initiated holding in Accolade Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.1 and $59.09, with an estimated average price of $48.21. The stock is now traded at around $42.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.65%. The holding were 34,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cumberland Associates Llc initiated holding in Atlanticus Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.62 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $27.68. The stock is now traded at around $31.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.6%. The holding were 37,868 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cumberland Associates Llc initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.919200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cumberland Associates Llc initiated holding in BorgWarner Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.06 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $51.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cumberland Associates Llc initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $38.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cumberland Associates Llc added to a holding in Millicom International Cellular SA by 110.00%. The purchase prices were between $36.35 and $40.6, with an estimated average price of $38.39. The stock is now traded at around $45.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cumberland Associates Llc added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 71.44%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $77.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 9,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cumberland Associates Llc sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5.

Cumberland Associates Llc sold out a holding in NetScout Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $26.91 and $31.53, with an estimated average price of $29.36.