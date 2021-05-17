Paulson & Co. Buys Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Perpetua Resources Corp, Occidental Petroleum Corp, Sells Discovery Inc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, ViacomCBS Inc

- New Purchases: PPTA, MIK, TLND,
- Added Positions: ALXN, OXY, TIMB, XOM, SD,
- Reduced Positions: TAK, THRY,
- Sold Out: DISCK, VIAC, AEL,
- Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) - 25,839,035 shares, 18.83% of the total portfolio.
- Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 7,991,440 shares, 16.89% of the total portfolio.
- BrightSphere Investment Group Inc (BSIG) - 20,000,552 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio.
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 1,894,252 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio.
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 1,400,000 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 460.00%
Paulson & Co. initiated holding in Perpetua Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $6 and $11, with an estimated average price of $7.69. The stock is now traded at around $8.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 20,935,732 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Michaels Companies Inc (MIK)
Paulson & Co. initiated holding in The Michaels Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.13 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $17.63. The stock is now traded at around $21.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Talend SA (TLND)
Paulson & Co. initiated holding in Talend SA. The purchase prices were between $39.91 and $65.4, with an estimated average price of $52.02. The stock is now traded at around $64.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 650,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)
Paulson & Co. added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 460.00%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $174.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.04%. The holding were 1,400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)
Paulson & Co. added to a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp by 153.16%. The purchase prices were between $17.45 and $31.23, with an estimated average price of $25.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: TIM SA (TIMB)
Paulson & Co. added to a holding in TIM SA by 289.53%. The purchase prices were between $11.07 and $13.7, with an estimated average price of $12.27. The stock is now traded at around $11.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 3,900,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Paulson & Co. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 76.99%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $62.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCK)
Paulson & Co. sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Paulson & Co. sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.Sold Out: American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (AEL)
Paulson & Co. sold out a holding in American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. The sale prices were between $26.72 and $32.46, with an estimated average price of $29.78.Reduced: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TAK)
Paulson & Co. reduced to a holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd by 58.15%. The sale prices were between $16.71 and $19.9, with an estimated average price of $17.99. The stock is now traded at around $17.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.11%. Paulson & Co. still held 4,727,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.
