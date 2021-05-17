Paulson & Co. Buys Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Perpetua Resources Corp, Occidental Petroleum Corp, Sells Discovery Inc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, ViacomCBS Inc

New Purchases: PPTA, MIK, TLND,

PPTA, MIK, TLND, Added Positions: ALXN, OXY, TIMB, XOM, SD,

ALXN, OXY, TIMB, XOM, SD, Reduced Positions: TAK, THRY,

TAK, THRY, Sold Out: DISCK, VIAC, AEL,

Investment company Paulson & Co. Current Portfolio ) buys Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Perpetua Resources Corp, Occidental Petroleum Corp, The Michaels Inc, Talend SA, sells Discovery Inc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, ViacomCBS Inc, American Equity Investment Life Holding Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paulson & Co.. As of 2021Q1, Paulson & Co. owns 36 stocks with a total value of $4.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) - 25,839,035 shares, 18.83% of the total portfolio. Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 7,991,440 shares, 16.89% of the total portfolio. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc (BSIG) - 20,000,552 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 1,894,252 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 1,400,000 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 460.00%

Paulson & Co. initiated holding in Perpetua Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $6 and $11, with an estimated average price of $7.69. The stock is now traded at around $8.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 20,935,732 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paulson & Co. initiated holding in The Michaels Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.13 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $17.63. The stock is now traded at around $21.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paulson & Co. initiated holding in Talend SA. The purchase prices were between $39.91 and $65.4, with an estimated average price of $52.02. The stock is now traded at around $64.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 650,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paulson & Co. added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 460.00%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $174.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.04%. The holding were 1,400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paulson & Co. added to a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp by 153.16%. The purchase prices were between $17.45 and $31.23, with an estimated average price of $25.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paulson & Co. added to a holding in TIM SA by 289.53%. The purchase prices were between $11.07 and $13.7, with an estimated average price of $12.27. The stock is now traded at around $11.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 3,900,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paulson & Co. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 76.99%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $62.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paulson & Co. sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38.

Paulson & Co. sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Paulson & Co. sold out a holding in American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. The sale prices were between $26.72 and $32.46, with an estimated average price of $29.78.

Paulson & Co. reduced to a holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd by 58.15%. The sale prices were between $16.71 and $19.9, with an estimated average price of $17.99. The stock is now traded at around $17.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.11%. Paulson & Co. still held 4,727,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.