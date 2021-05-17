Jana Partners Llc Buys Treehouse Foods Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Vonage Holdings Corp, Sells Perspecta Inc, Bloomin Brands Inc, Encompass Health Corp

New Purchases: VG, CONE,

New York, NY, based Investment company Jana Partners Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Treehouse Foods Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Vonage Holdings Corp, CyrusOne Inc, sells Perspecta Inc, Bloomin Brands Inc, Encompass Health Corp, Tegna Inc, New Relic Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,Llc. As of 2021Q1, Jana Partners Llc owns 8 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Jana Partners Llc initiated holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.04 and $15.35, with an estimated average price of $13.06. The stock is now traded at around $13.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.63%. The holding were 5,803,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jana Partners Llc initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.12 and $76.14, with an estimated average price of $69.42. The stock is now traded at around $70.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 551,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jana Partners Llc added to a holding in Treehouse Foods Inc by 104.16%. The purchase prices were between $38.24 and $54.94, with an estimated average price of $47.33. The stock is now traded at around $50.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.46%. The holding were 4,152,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jana Partners Llc added to a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings by 40.40%. The purchase prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67. The stock is now traded at around $267.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.64%. The holding were 1,139,588 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jana Partners Llc sold out a holding in Bloomin Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $18.34 and $29.21, with an estimated average price of $24.2.

Jana Partners Llc sold out a holding in Tegna Inc. The sale prices were between $13.97 and $20.62, with an estimated average price of $17.53.

Jana Partners Llc sold out a holding in New Relic Inc. The sale prices were between $55.87 and $80.77, with an estimated average price of $66.42.

Jana Partners Llc sold out a holding in W R Grace & Co. The sale prices were between $54.21 and $63.25, with an estimated average price of $59.66.