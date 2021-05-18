Logo
Fort Baker Capital Management LP Buys Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp, Canadian Pacific Railway, 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc, Sells Churchill Capital Corp IV, Liberty Broadband Corp, Discovery Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Fort Baker Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp, Canadian Pacific Railway, 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc, E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp, CONX Corp, sells Churchill Capital Corp IV, Liberty Broadband Corp, Discovery Inc, Live Oak Acquisition Corp II, Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fort Baker Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q1, Fort Baker Capital Management LP owns 63 stocks with a total value of $302 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fort Baker Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fort+baker+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Fort Baker Capital Management LP
  1. Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 167,397 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.88%
  2. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp (ETAC) - 2,402,314 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 103.48%
  3. Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp (SVOK) - 2,362,365 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX) - 2,226,901 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp (SVOK)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP initiated holding in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $10.49, with an estimated average price of $10.07. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.62%. The holding were 2,362,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.06 and $76.75, with an estimated average price of $71.99. The stock is now traded at around $77.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.7%. The holding were 226,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc (ENFA)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP initiated holding in 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.29%. The holding were 1,339,443 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CONX Corp (CONX)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP initiated holding in CONX Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.31. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 1,123,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Live Oak Acquisition Corp II (LOKB)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP initiated holding in Live Oak Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $11.93, with an estimated average price of $10.62. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 994,244 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp (TEKK)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP initiated holding in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $10.85, with an estimated average price of $10.33. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 972,177 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp (ETAC)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP added to a holding in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp by 103.48%. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $10.84, with an estimated average price of $10.24. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 2,402,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (LGF.B)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP added to a holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp by 783.28%. The purchase prices were between $10.23 and $15.96, with an estimated average price of $13.16. The stock is now traded at around $16.011000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 960,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP added to a holding in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 290.41%. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $11.02, with an estimated average price of $10.48. The stock is now traded at around $9.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 844,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Landcadia Holdings III Inc (LCY)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP added to a holding in Landcadia Holdings III Inc by 76.36%. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $10.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 1,162,676 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CHP Merger Corp (CHPM)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP added to a holding in CHP Merger Corp by 141.50%. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.71, with an estimated average price of $10.3. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 578,962 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp (SEAH)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP added to a holding in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp by 47.38%. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $10.69, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $10.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 311,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95.

Sold Out: Live Oak Acquisition Corp II (LOKB.U)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Live Oak Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.1 and $12.92, with an estimated average price of $11.27.

Sold Out: Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp (SVOKU)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.07 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $10.66.

Sold Out: Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp (SFTW)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.18 and $14.99, with an estimated average price of $11.07.

Sold Out: E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP sold out a holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $8.85 and $11.78, with an estimated average price of $10.23.

Sold Out: CM Life Sciences Inc (CMLF)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP sold out a holding in CM Life Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $10.75 and $25.81, with an estimated average price of $15.92.



