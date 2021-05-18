Point72 Europe (London) LLP Buys Wells Fargo, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Morgan Stanley, Sells The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, ManpowerGroup Inc, BlackRock Inc

- New Purchases: WFC, FIS, MS, RHI, GPN, MET, EWY, RJF, ALLY, STLA, CCEP, MT, PLUG, DOCN, ZH,
- Added Positions: QS, VRTS, VOYA,
- Reduced Positions: HIG, FXI, LPLA, FITB, BK, PM, EL, PAGS, EQH,
- Sold Out: MAN, BLK, USB, GS, ICE, RF, AES, PYPL, AAWW, SQM, MRVI, GTH, CERT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Point72 Europe (London) LLP
- VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 600,000 shares, 12.31% of the total portfolio.
- Sibanye Stillwater Ltd (SBSW) - 875,000 shares, 9.87% of the total portfolio.
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 307,300 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 69,800 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Morgan Stanley (MS) - 106,400 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. New Position
Point72 Europe (London) LLP initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $47.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.58%. The holding were 307,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Point72 Europe (London) LLP initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $149.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.2%. The holding were 69,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Point72 Europe (London) LLP initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $87.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.22%. The holding were 106,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Robert Half International Inc (RHI)
Point72 Europe (London) LLP initiated holding in Robert Half International Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.15 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $72.52. The stock is now traded at around $89.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.48%. The holding were 91,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Point72 Europe (London) LLP initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.52 and $215.55, with an estimated average price of $199.17. The stock is now traded at around $197.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.33%. The holding were 34,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MetLife Inc (MET)
Point72 Europe (London) LLP initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.08 and $61.76, with an estimated average price of $55.19. The stock is now traded at around $65.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 99,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: QuantumScape Corp (QS)
Point72 Europe (London) LLP added to a holding in QuantumScape Corp by 252.31%. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $66.52, with an estimated average price of $52.47. The stock is now traded at around $30.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 157,031 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS)
Point72 Europe (London) LLP added to a holding in Virtus Investment Partners Inc by 51.43%. The purchase prices were between $203.92 and $263.77, with an estimated average price of $240.88. The stock is now traded at around $277.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 25,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: ManpowerGroup Inc (MAN)
Point72 Europe (London) LLP sold out a holding in ManpowerGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $86.91 and $104.03, with an estimated average price of $95.64.Sold Out: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Point72 Europe (London) LLP sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37.Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Point72 Europe (London) LLP sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Point72 Europe (London) LLP sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25.Sold Out: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
Point72 Europe (London) LLP sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41.Sold Out: Regions Financial Corp (RF)
Point72 Europe (London) LLP sold out a holding in Regions Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $15.95 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $19.55.
