Point72 Europe (London) LLP Buys Wells Fargo, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Morgan Stanley, Sells The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, ManpowerGroup Inc, BlackRock Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Point72 Europe (London) LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Wells Fargo, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Morgan Stanley, Robert Half International Inc, Global Payments Inc, sells The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, ManpowerGroup Inc, BlackRock Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Point72 Europe (London) LLP. As of 2021Q1, Point72 Europe (London) LLP owns 29 stocks with a total value of $158 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Point72 Europe (London) LLP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/point72+europe+%28london%29+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Point72 Europe (London) LLP
  1. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 600,000 shares, 12.31% of the total portfolio.
  2. Sibanye Stillwater Ltd (SBSW) - 875,000 shares, 9.87% of the total portfolio.
  3. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 307,300 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 69,800 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Morgan Stanley (MS) - 106,400 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Point72 Europe (London) LLP initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $47.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.58%. The holding were 307,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Point72 Europe (London) LLP initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $149.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.2%. The holding were 69,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Point72 Europe (London) LLP initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $87.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.22%. The holding were 106,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Robert Half International Inc (RHI)

Point72 Europe (London) LLP initiated holding in Robert Half International Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.15 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $72.52. The stock is now traded at around $89.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.48%. The holding were 91,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Point72 Europe (London) LLP initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.52 and $215.55, with an estimated average price of $199.17. The stock is now traded at around $197.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.33%. The holding were 34,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MetLife Inc (MET)

Point72 Europe (London) LLP initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.08 and $61.76, with an estimated average price of $55.19. The stock is now traded at around $65.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 99,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: QuantumScape Corp (QS)

Point72 Europe (London) LLP added to a holding in QuantumScape Corp by 252.31%. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $66.52, with an estimated average price of $52.47. The stock is now traded at around $30.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 157,031 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS)

Point72 Europe (London) LLP added to a holding in Virtus Investment Partners Inc by 51.43%. The purchase prices were between $203.92 and $263.77, with an estimated average price of $240.88. The stock is now traded at around $277.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 25,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: ManpowerGroup Inc (MAN)

Point72 Europe (London) LLP sold out a holding in ManpowerGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $86.91 and $104.03, with an estimated average price of $95.64.

Sold Out: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Point72 Europe (London) LLP sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37.

Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Point72 Europe (London) LLP sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.

Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Point72 Europe (London) LLP sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25.

Sold Out: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Point72 Europe (London) LLP sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41.

Sold Out: Regions Financial Corp (RF)

Point72 Europe (London) LLP sold out a holding in Regions Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $15.95 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $19.55.



Here is the complete portfolio of Point72 Europe (London) LLP. Also check out:

