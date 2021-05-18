Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Buys Invesco Senior Loan ETF, FS KKR Capital Corp, Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund, Sells Mr. Cooper Group Inc, Focus Financial Partners Inc, American Equity Investment Life Holding Co

- New Purchases: BKLN, JQC, JRO, FRA, PPR, CCX, CCX, MOTN, SJIV, ACND, CRSA, SCVX, CHPM, DBDR, CTAC, GLEO, KAIR, TMKR, INKA, LEGO, PNTM, HCCC, ROT, SCPE,
- Added Positions: FSK, HYG,
- Reduced Positions: ASO, BBIO, COOP, FOCS, LYFT, SIX, EQR, CUZ, KREF, MGP,
- Sold Out: AEL, SEE, FUL, CIR, WW, JNK, ARCC, SRCL, URI, MRC,
These are the top 5 holdings of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.
- Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 85,300,667 shares, 52.00% of the total portfolio.
- Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR) - 44,788,635 shares, 11.29% of the total portfolio.
- BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) - 31,060,971 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10%
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO) - 49,640,242 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.4%
- BrightView Holdings Inc (BV) - 50,633,123 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio.
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 4,053,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC)
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. initiated holding in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $6.3 and $6.52, with an estimated average price of $6.42. The stock is now traded at around $6.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,471,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opp Fd (JRO)
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. initiated holding in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opp Fd. The purchase prices were between $8.65 and $9.61, with an estimated average price of $9.26. The stock is now traded at around $9.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,124,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc (FRA)
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. initiated holding in Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.96 and $13.09, with an estimated average price of $12.77. The stock is now traded at around $12.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 638,074 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX)
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 576,606 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX)
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $16.34 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $18.62. The stock is now traded at around $21.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,902,197 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.31%. The purchase prices were between $85.15 and $86.88, with an estimated average price of $86.12. The stock is now traded at around $86.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 93,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (AEL)
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. sold out a holding in American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. The sale prices were between $26.72 and $32.46, with an estimated average price of $29.78.Sold Out: Sealed Air Corp (SEE)
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. sold out a holding in Sealed Air Corp. The sale prices were between $41.9 and $47.36, with an estimated average price of $44.69.Sold Out: H.B. Fuller Co (FUL)
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. sold out a holding in H.B. Fuller Co. The sale prices were between $50.75 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $56.85.Sold Out: Circor International Inc (CIR)
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. sold out a holding in Circor International Inc. The sale prices were between $31.97 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $35.89.Sold Out: WW International Inc (WW)
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. sold out a holding in WW International Inc. The sale prices were between $22.98 and $35.91, with an estimated average price of $28.8.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.31 and $108.47, with an estimated average price of $107.48.
