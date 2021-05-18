Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Buys Invesco Senior Loan ETF, FS KKR Capital Corp, Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund, Sells Mr. Cooper Group Inc, Focus Financial Partners Inc, American Equity Investment Life Holding Co

New Purchases: BKLN, JQC, JRO, FRA, PPR, CCX, CCX, MOTN, SJIV, ACND, CRSA, SCVX, CHPM, DBDR, CTAC, GLEO, KAIR, TMKR, INKA, LEGO, PNTM, HCCC, ROT, SCPE,

New York, NY, based Investment company Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco Senior Loan ETF, FS KKR Capital Corp, Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund, Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opp Fd, Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc, sells Mr. Cooper Group Inc, Focus Financial Partners Inc, American Equity Investment Life Holding Co, Sealed Air Corp, H.B. Fuller Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owns 57 stocks with a total value of $19.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 85,300,667 shares, 52.00% of the total portfolio. Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR) - 44,788,635 shares, 11.29% of the total portfolio. BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) - 31,060,971 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10% Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO) - 49,640,242 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.4% BrightView Holdings Inc (BV) - 50,633,123 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 4,053,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. initiated holding in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $6.3 and $6.52, with an estimated average price of $6.42. The stock is now traded at around $6.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,471,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. initiated holding in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opp Fd. The purchase prices were between $8.65 and $9.61, with an estimated average price of $9.26. The stock is now traded at around $9.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,124,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. initiated holding in Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.96 and $13.09, with an estimated average price of $12.77. The stock is now traded at around $12.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 638,074 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 576,606 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $16.34 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $18.62. The stock is now traded at around $21.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,902,197 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.31%. The purchase prices were between $85.15 and $86.88, with an estimated average price of $86.12. The stock is now traded at around $86.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 93,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. sold out a holding in American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. The sale prices were between $26.72 and $32.46, with an estimated average price of $29.78.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. sold out a holding in Sealed Air Corp. The sale prices were between $41.9 and $47.36, with an estimated average price of $44.69.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. sold out a holding in H.B. Fuller Co. The sale prices were between $50.75 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $56.85.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. sold out a holding in Circor International Inc. The sale prices were between $31.97 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $35.89.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. sold out a holding in WW International Inc. The sale prices were between $22.98 and $35.91, with an estimated average price of $28.8.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.31 and $108.47, with an estimated average price of $107.48.