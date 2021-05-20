Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Ferroglobe PLC, Vonage Holdings Corp, Sells Arch Resources Inc, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, Group 1 Automotive Inc

New Purchases: SPY, GSM, VG, TBA, VIAC, CF, MBI, JIH, ACTG, VYGR, DISCA, ODP, VNTR,

Investment company Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Ferroglobe PLC, Vonage Holdings Corp, General Motors Co, Thoma Bravo Advantage, sells Arch Resources Inc, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, Group 1 Automotive Inc, AerCap Holdings NV, GameStop Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q1, Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP owns 26 stocks with a total value of $245 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Kraton Corp (KRA) - 768,080 shares, 11.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.59% Conduent Inc (CNDT) - 3,141,940 shares, 8.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.45% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 50,000 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. New Position Cornerstone Building Brands Inc (CNR) - 1,196,722 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.75% Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) - 3,772,363 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. New Position

Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $410.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.08%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Ferroglobe PLC. The purchase prices were between $1.58 and $3.98, with an estimated average price of $2.98. The stock is now traded at around $4.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.81%. The holding were 3,772,363 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.04 and $15.35, with an estimated average price of $13.06. The stock is now traded at around $13.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.12%. The holding were 1,061,316 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Thoma Bravo Advantage. The purchase prices were between $10.22 and $12.95, with an estimated average price of $11.6. The stock is now traded at around $10.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 736,283 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $39.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP initiated holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.53 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $45.16. The stock is now traded at around $52.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 166,177 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP added to a holding in General Motors Co by 561.41%. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $55.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.53%. The holding were 227,888 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Conduent Inc by 42.45%. The purchase prices were between $4.67 and $7.08, with an estimated average price of $5.7. The stock is now traded at around $7.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 3,141,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 759.82%. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $32.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 249,348 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Party City Holdco Inc by 52.73%. The purchase prices were between $5.54 and $8.81, with an estimated average price of $7.28. The stock is now traded at around $8.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 2,390,911 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Arch Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $39.5 and $56.81, with an estimated average price of $48.16.

Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Group 1 Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $124.44 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $152.58.

Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in GameStop Corp. The sale prices were between $17.25 and $347.51, with an estimated average price of $117.03.

Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $66.05 and $176.27, with an estimated average price of $119.33.

Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Fly Leasing Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.33 and $16.89, with an estimated average price of $11.29.

Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Welbilt Inc. The sale prices were between $12.57 and $16.91, with an estimated average price of $15.04.