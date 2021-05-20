Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Ferroglobe PLC, Vonage Holdings Corp, Sells Arch Resources Inc, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, Group 1 Automotive Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Ferroglobe PLC, Vonage Holdings Corp, Sells Arch Resources Inc, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, Group 1 Automotive Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Ferroglobe PLC, Vonage Holdings Corp, General Motors Co, Thoma Bravo Advantage, sells Arch Resources Inc, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, Group 1 Automotive Inc, AerCap Holdings NV, GameStop Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q1, Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP owns 26 stocks with a total value of $245 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wolf+hill+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP
  1. Kraton Corp (KRA) - 768,080 shares, 11.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.59%
  2. Conduent Inc (CNDT) - 3,141,940 shares, 8.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.45%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 50,000 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc (CNR) - 1,196,722 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.75%
  5. Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) - 3,772,363 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $410.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.08%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)

Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Ferroglobe PLC. The purchase prices were between $1.58 and $3.98, with an estimated average price of $2.98. The stock is now traded at around $4.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.81%. The holding were 3,772,363 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vonage Holdings Corp (VG)

Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.04 and $15.35, with an estimated average price of $13.06. The stock is now traded at around $13.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.12%. The holding were 1,061,316 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Thoma Bravo Advantage (TBA)

Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Thoma Bravo Advantage. The purchase prices were between $10.22 and $12.95, with an estimated average price of $11.6. The stock is now traded at around $10.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 736,283 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $39.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)

Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP initiated holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.53 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $45.16. The stock is now traded at around $52.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 166,177 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: General Motors Co (GM)

Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP added to a holding in General Motors Co by 561.41%. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $55.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.53%. The holding were 227,888 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Conduent Inc (CNDT)

Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Conduent Inc by 42.45%. The purchase prices were between $4.67 and $7.08, with an estimated average price of $5.7. The stock is now traded at around $7.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 3,141,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 759.82%. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $32.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 249,348 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Party City Holdco Inc (PRTY)

Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Party City Holdco Inc by 52.73%. The purchase prices were between $5.54 and $8.81, with an estimated average price of $7.28. The stock is now traded at around $8.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 2,390,911 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Arch Resources Inc (ARCH)

Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Arch Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $39.5 and $56.81, with an estimated average price of $48.16.

Sold Out: Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI)

Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Group 1 Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $124.44 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $152.58.

Sold Out: GameStop Corp (GME)

Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in GameStop Corp. The sale prices were between $17.25 and $347.51, with an estimated average price of $117.03.

Sold Out: Silvergate Capital Corp (SI)

Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $66.05 and $176.27, with an estimated average price of $119.33.

Sold Out: Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY)

Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Fly Leasing Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.33 and $16.89, with an estimated average price of $11.29.

Sold Out: Welbilt Inc (WBT)

Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Welbilt Inc. The sale prices were between $12.57 and $16.91, with an estimated average price of $15.04.



Here is the complete portfolio of Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP. Also check out:

1. Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider