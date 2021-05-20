Tieton Capital Management, LLC Buys CECO Environmental Corp, Natures Sunshine Products Inc, Hill International Inc, Sells Fluent Inc, ChromaDex Corp, Zagg Inc

New Purchases: CECE, NATR, DHX, MYFW,

Yakima, WA, based Investment company Tieton Capital Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys CECO Environmental Corp, Natures Sunshine Products Inc, Hill International Inc, DHI Group Inc, Green Brick Partners Inc, sells Fluent Inc, ChromaDex Corp, Zagg Inc, Apogee Enterprises Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tieton Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Tieton Capital Management, LLC owns 34 stocks with a total value of $174 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) - 318,544 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57% Enova International Inc (ENVA) - 262,628 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.16% Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK) - 384,845 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.69% VAALCO Energy Inc (EGY) - 3,773,547 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51% Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI) - 217,367 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3%

Tieton Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in CECO Environmental Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.91 and $9.33, with an estimated average price of $7.91. The stock is now traded at around $7.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 817,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tieton Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Natures Sunshine Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.47 and $20.47, with an estimated average price of $17.33. The stock is now traded at around $19.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 215,163 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tieton Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in DHI Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.23 and $3.69, with an estimated average price of $2.85. The stock is now traded at around $3.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 944,904 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tieton Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in First Western Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.04 and $29.47, with an estimated average price of $20.92. The stock is now traded at around $26.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 41,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tieton Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Hill International Inc by 164.99%. The purchase prices were between $1.91 and $3.2, with an estimated average price of $2.59. The stock is now traded at around $2.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 1,893,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tieton Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Green Brick Partners Inc by 44.69%. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $23.94, with an estimated average price of $21.31. The stock is now traded at around $22.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 384,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tieton Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Enova International Inc by 39.16%. The purchase prices were between $22.6 and $40.48, with an estimated average price of $29.91. The stock is now traded at around $35.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 262,628 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tieton Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vishay Precision Group Inc by 38.83%. The purchase prices were between $29.55 and $36.7, with an estimated average price of $33.25. The stock is now traded at around $33.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 206,538 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tieton Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Zagg Inc. The sale prices were between $4.11 and $4.29, with an estimated average price of $4.21.