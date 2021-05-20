Tieton Capital Management, LLC Buys CECO Environmental Corp, Natures Sunshine Products Inc, Hill International Inc, Sells Fluent Inc, ChromaDex Corp, Zagg Inc

- New Purchases: CECE, NATR, DHX, MYFW,
- Added Positions: HIL, GRBK, ENVA, VPG, BBSI,
- Reduced Positions: FLNT, CDXC, APOG, MPAA, ASIX, CUBI, VBTX, RM, NMIH, KTCC, MFIN, TSC, EGY, MYGN, NSIT, GEOS, TREC, BCEI, BCEI, ADTN, TESS, PMD, TCBI, MRLN, NR,
- Sold Out: ZAGG,
For the details of Tieton Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tieton+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Tieton Capital Management, LLC
- Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) - 318,544 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57%
- Enova International Inc (ENVA) - 262,628 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.16%
- Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK) - 384,845 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.69%
- VAALCO Energy Inc (EGY) - 3,773,547 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51%
- Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI) - 217,367 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3%
Tieton Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in CECO Environmental Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.91 and $9.33, with an estimated average price of $7.91. The stock is now traded at around $7.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 817,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Natures Sunshine Products Inc (NATR)
Tieton Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Natures Sunshine Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.47 and $20.47, with an estimated average price of $17.33. The stock is now traded at around $19.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 215,163 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: DHI Group Inc (DHX)
Tieton Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in DHI Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.23 and $3.69, with an estimated average price of $2.85. The stock is now traded at around $3.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 944,904 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Western Financial Inc (MYFW)
Tieton Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in First Western Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.04 and $29.47, with an estimated average price of $20.92. The stock is now traded at around $26.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 41,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Hill International Inc (HIL)
Tieton Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Hill International Inc by 164.99%. The purchase prices were between $1.91 and $3.2, with an estimated average price of $2.59. The stock is now traded at around $2.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 1,893,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK)
Tieton Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Green Brick Partners Inc by 44.69%. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $23.94, with an estimated average price of $21.31. The stock is now traded at around $22.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 384,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Enova International Inc (ENVA)
Tieton Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Enova International Inc by 39.16%. The purchase prices were between $22.6 and $40.48, with an estimated average price of $29.91. The stock is now traded at around $35.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 262,628 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vishay Precision Group Inc (VPG)
Tieton Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vishay Precision Group Inc by 38.83%. The purchase prices were between $29.55 and $36.7, with an estimated average price of $33.25. The stock is now traded at around $33.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 206,538 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Zagg Inc (ZAGG)
Tieton Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Zagg Inc. The sale prices were between $4.11 and $4.29, with an estimated average price of $4.21.
Here is the complete portfolio of Tieton Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Tieton Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Tieton Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Tieton Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Tieton Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment