Coco Enterprises, LLC Buys Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Coca-Cola Co, Cisco Systems Inc, Sells Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, Gabelli Utility Trust

Added Positions: VNQ, IEFA, VOO, VYM, FLOT, QQQ, KO, WBA, CSCO, VZ, DOW, TAN, VIG, ARKK, MRK, VTI, MMM, PFE, BND, SPYD, IBM, VXF, CVX, JPM,

VNQ, IEFA, VOO, VYM, FLOT, QQQ, KO, WBA, CSCO, VZ, DOW, TAN, VIG, ARKK, MRK, VTI, MMM, PFE, BND, SPYD, IBM, VXF, CVX, JPM, Reduced Positions: GBCI, CAT, MOAT,

GBCI, CAT, MOAT, Sold Out: BLV, GLDM, GUT,

Investment company Coco Enterprises, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Coca-Cola Co, Cisco Systems Inc, Merck Inc, 3M Co, sells Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, Gabelli Utility Trust, Glacier Bancorp Inc, Caterpillar Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coco Enterprises, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Coco Enterprises, LLC owns 38 stocks with a total value of $98 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Coco Enterprises, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/coco+enterprises%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 56,662 shares, 18.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 120,050 shares, 12.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.08% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 99,753 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1902.27% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 24,682 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.85% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 117,512 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.61%

Coco Enterprises, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 1902.27%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $97.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.96%. The holding were 99,753 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coco Enterprises, LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 22.43%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 17,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coco Enterprises, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 26.49%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $52.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 13,728 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coco Enterprises, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 44.51%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $79.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,182 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coco Enterprises, LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 24.95%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $201.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,983 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coco Enterprises, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.50%. The purchase prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79. The stock is now traded at around $85.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,962 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coco Enterprises, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $95.43 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $101.54.

Coco Enterprises, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The sale prices were between $16.73 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $17.85.

Coco Enterprises, LLC sold out a holding in Gabelli Utility Trust. The sale prices were between $6.66 and $8, with an estimated average price of $7.58.