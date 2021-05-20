Yarra Square Partners LP Buys Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Playtika Holding Corp, At Home Group Inc, Sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II, NortonLifeLock Inc

New Purchases: FCX, PLTK,

Investment company Yarra Square Partners LP Current Portfolio ) buys Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Playtika Holding Corp, At Home Group Inc, sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II, NortonLifeLock Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Yarra Square Partners LP. As of 2021Q1, Yarra Square Partners LP owns 17 stocks with a total value of $123 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 609,287 shares, 13.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.24% At Home Group Inc (HOME) - 478,100 shares, 11.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.53% Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) - 50,410 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.55% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,831 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.87% Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 56,790 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio.

Yarra Square Partners LP initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $41.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.51%. The holding were 168,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Yarra Square Partners LP initiated holding in Playtika Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.16 and $34.28, with an estimated average price of $29.5. The stock is now traded at around $26.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 133,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Yarra Square Partners LP added to a holding in At Home Group Inc by 31.53%. The purchase prices were between $15.77 and $33.32, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $36.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 478,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Yarra Square Partners LP sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $13.95 and $19.24, with an estimated average price of $16.06.