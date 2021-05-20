Yarra Square Partners LP Buys Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Playtika Holding Corp, At Home Group Inc, Sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II, NortonLifeLock Inc

- New Purchases: FCX, PLTK,
- Added Positions: HOME,
- Reduced Positions: IAC, NLOK, WSC, VAC, FIS, FB, AMZN,
- Sold Out: BFT,
For the details of Yarra Square Partners LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/yarra+square+partners+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Yarra Square Partners LP
- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 609,287 shares, 13.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.24%
- At Home Group Inc (HOME) - 478,100 shares, 11.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.53%
- Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) - 50,410 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.55%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,831 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.87%
- Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 56,790 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio.
Yarra Square Partners LP initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $41.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.51%. The holding were 168,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK)
Yarra Square Partners LP initiated holding in Playtika Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.16 and $34.28, with an estimated average price of $29.5. The stock is now traded at around $26.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 133,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: At Home Group Inc (HOME)
Yarra Square Partners LP added to a holding in At Home Group Inc by 31.53%. The purchase prices were between $15.77 and $33.32, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $36.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 478,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II (BFT)
Yarra Square Partners LP sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $13.95 and $19.24, with an estimated average price of $16.06.
Here is the complete portfolio of Yarra Square Partners LP. Also check out:
1. Yarra Square Partners LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Yarra Square Partners LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Yarra Square Partners LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Yarra Square Partners LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment