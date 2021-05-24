52-Week Company Lows

According to GuruFocus' list of 52-week lows, these Guru stocks have reached their 52-week lows.

Kimberly-Clark

The price of Kimberly-Clark Corp. ( KMB, Financial) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $132.35, which is 20.1% off the 52-week high of $160.16. The company has a market cap of $44.66 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a price-sales ratio of 2.40 as of May 21. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 3.29%. The forward dividend yield is 3.45%. The company had an annual average earnings growth of 2.70% over the past 10 years.

Kimberly-Clark is a leading manufacturer of personal care (around half of sales) and tissue products (roughly one third of sales). Its brand mix includes Huggies, Pull-Ups, Kotex, Depend, Kleenex and Cottonelle. The firm also operates K-C Professional, which partners with businesses to provide safety and sanitary products for the workplace. Kimberly-Clark generates just over of half its sales in North America and more than 10% in Europe, with the rest primarily concentrated in Asia and Latin America.

Net income for the first quarter of 2021 was $594 million compared to $675 million for the comparable period of 2020.

Clorox

The price of Clorox Co. ( CLX, Financial) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $178.35, which is 26.3% off the 52-week high of $239.87. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a price-sales ratio of 3.03 as of May 21. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 2.49%. The forward dividend yield is 2.49%. The company had an annual average earnings growth of 4.20% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Clorox's business predictability at 4.5 stars.

With a history dating back more than 100 years, Clorox sells a variety of consumer staples products, including cleaning supplies, laundry care, trash bags, cat litter, charcoal, food dressings, water filtration products and natural personal-care products.

Net losses for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 were $59 million compared to net earnings of $241 million for the prior-year period.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings

The price of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. ( DNB, Financial) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $21.95, which is 28.4% off the 52-week high of $29.55. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-sales ratio of 4.99 as of May 21.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings is one of the leading providers of business decisioning data and analytics. The company provides commercial credit decisioning, which helps businesses to make informed decisions when considering extending business loans and trade credit. Also, the company offers solutions to firms looking to analyze supplier relationships and more effectively collect outstanding receivables. Other services include digital marketing, sales acceleration and risk management, among others.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2021 was $25.0 million compared to net income of $41.9 for the prior year quarter.

Alteryx

The price of Alteryx Inc. ( AYX, Financial) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $75.55, which is 60.5% off the 52-week high of $185.75. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-sales ratio of 10.07 as of May 21.

Alteryx is a software company that provides self-service data analytics software. Its software platform enables organizations to dramatically improve business outcomes and the productivity of business analysts. The firm offers solutions such as advanced analytics, location intelligence, data preparation, technology integrations and others.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2021 was $40.7 million compared to net loss of $15.5 million for the first quarter of 2020.

NewMarket

The price of NewMarket Corp. ( NEU, Financial) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $344.95, which is 27.5% off the 52-week high of $458.51. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a price-sales ratio of 1.86 as of May 21. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 2.20%. The forward dividend yield is 2.20%. The company had an annual average earnings growth of 5.20% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Newmarket's business predictability at 3 stars.

NewMarket is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, makes and sells petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance machine and automobile engine performance. The types of petroleum additives that NewMarket sells include engine oil additives and fuel additives. Engine oil additives are used to reduce friction and extend engine life for automobiles and heavy-duty commercial equipment. Fuel additives are mixed with gasoline and diesel fuels to increase automobile fuel economy and engine cleanliness. More revenue comes from the United States than any other geographic region.

Net income for the first quarter of 2021 was $69.7 million compared to net income of $85.5 million for the first quarter of 2020.

Thoma Bravo Advantage

The price of Thoma Bravo Advantage ( TBA, Financial) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $10.32, which is 24.6% off the 52-week high of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-sales ratio of 1.88 as of May 21.

Thoma Bravo Advantage is a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC), or blank check company. It does not have its own operations and instead intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

On Jan. 20, the company announced the closing of its initial public offering of 100,000,000 Class A ordinary shares priced at $10.00 per share.

Go here for the complete list of 52-week lows.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.