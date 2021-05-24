52-Week Company Lows

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

52-Week Company Lows

Details the 52-week lows for the following companies: Kimberly-Clark, Clorox, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Alteryx, NewMarket and Thoma Bravo Advantage

Author's Avatar
Joy Hu
May 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

According to GuruFocus' list of 52-week lows, these Guru stocks have reached their 52-week lows.

Kimberly-Clark

The price of Kimberly-Clark Corp. (

KMB, Financial) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $132.35, which is 20.1% off the 52-week high of $160.16. The company has a market cap of $44.66 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a price-sales ratio of 2.40 as of May 21. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 3.29%. The forward dividend yield is 3.45%. The company had an annual average earnings growth of 2.70% over the past 10 years.

Kimberly-Clark is a leading manufacturer of personal care (around half of sales) and tissue products (roughly one third of sales). Its brand mix includes Huggies, Pull-Ups, Kotex, Depend, Kleenex and Cottonelle. The firm also operates K-C Professional, which partners with businesses to provide safety and sanitary products for the workplace. Kimberly-Clark generates just over of half its sales in North America and more than 10% in Europe, with the rest primarily concentrated in Asia and Latin America.

Net income for the first quarter of 2021 was $594 million compared to $675 million for the comparable period of 2020.

Clorox

The price of Clorox Co. (

CLX, Financial) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $178.35, which is 26.3% off the 52-week high of $239.87. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a price-sales ratio of 3.03 as of May 21. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 2.49%. The forward dividend yield is 2.49%. The company had an annual average earnings growth of 4.20% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Clorox's business predictability at 4.5 stars.

With a history dating back more than 100 years, Clorox sells a variety of consumer staples products, including cleaning supplies, laundry care, trash bags, cat litter, charcoal, food dressings, water filtration products and natural personal-care products.

Net losses for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 were $59 million compared to net earnings of $241 million for the prior-year period.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings

The price of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (

DNB, Financial) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $21.95, which is 28.4% off the 52-week high of $29.55. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-sales ratio of 4.99 as of May 21.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings is one of the leading providers of business decisioning data and analytics. The company provides commercial credit decisioning, which helps businesses to make informed decisions when considering extending business loans and trade credit. Also, the company offers solutions to firms looking to analyze supplier relationships and more effectively collect outstanding receivables. Other services include digital marketing, sales acceleration and risk management, among others.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2021 was $25.0 million compared to net income of $41.9 for the prior year quarter.

Alteryx

The price of Alteryx Inc. (

AYX, Financial) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $75.55, which is 60.5% off the 52-week high of $185.75. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-sales ratio of 10.07 as of May 21.

Alteryx is a software company that provides self-service data analytics software. Its software platform enables organizations to dramatically improve business outcomes and the productivity of business analysts. The firm offers solutions such as advanced analytics, location intelligence, data preparation, technology integrations and others.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2021 was $40.7 million compared to net loss of $15.5 million for the first quarter of 2020.

NewMarket

The price of NewMarket Corp. (

NEU, Financial) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $344.95, which is 27.5% off the 52-week high of $458.51. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a price-sales ratio of 1.86 as of May 21. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 2.20%. The forward dividend yield is 2.20%. The company had an annual average earnings growth of 5.20% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Newmarket's business predictability at 3 stars.

NewMarket is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, makes and sells petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance machine and automobile engine performance. The types of petroleum additives that NewMarket sells include engine oil additives and fuel additives. Engine oil additives are used to reduce friction and extend engine life for automobiles and heavy-duty commercial equipment. Fuel additives are mixed with gasoline and diesel fuels to increase automobile fuel economy and engine cleanliness. More revenue comes from the United States than any other geographic region.

Net income for the first quarter of 2021 was $69.7 million compared to net income of $85.5 million for the first quarter of 2020.

Thoma Bravo Advantage

The price of Thoma Bravo Advantage (

TBA, Financial) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $10.32, which is 24.6% off the 52-week high of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-sales ratio of 1.88 as of May 21.

Thoma Bravo Advantage is a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC), or blank check company. It does not have its own operations and instead intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

On Jan. 20, the company announced the closing of its initial public offering of 100,000,000 Class A ordinary shares priced at $10.00 per share.

Go here for the complete list of 52-week lows.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

Joy Hu