Olstein Capital Exits DuPont, Cuts Discovery

Robert Olstein (Trades, Portfolio)'s Olstein Capital Management sold shares of the following stocks during the first quarter of 2021, which ended on March 31.

DuPont de Nemours

The guru closed the position in DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD), impacting the portfolio by -1.26%.

The chemicals company has a market cap of $44.74 billion and an enterprise value of $51.50 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 8.51% return on assets of 4.7% are outperforming 53% of companies in the chemicals industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.51



The largest guru shareholder of the company is the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.54% of outstanding shares, followed by Daniel Loeb (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.50% and PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.43%.

Discovery

The guru's Discovery Inc. (DISCK) position was reduced by 36.47%, impacting the portfolio by -1.05%.

The global media provider has a market cap of $15.66 billion and an enterprise value of $30.24 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 10.81% return on assets of 2.93% are outperforming 65% of companies in the media - diversified industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.13.



The largest guru shareholder of the company is HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 2.78% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.16% and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.16%.

ViacomCBS

The firm trimmed its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) by 41.53%. The trade had an impact of -0.86% on the portfolio.

The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 18.43% and return on assets of 5.44% are outperforming 77% of companies in the media - diversified industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.29.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 10.94% of outstanding shares, George Soros (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.67% and David Tepper (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.53%.

Invesco

The guru trimmed the position in Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) by 27.35%, impacting the portfolio by -0.66%.

The company, which provides investment management services, has a market cap of $12.29 billion and an enterprise value of $23.12 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 5.08% and return on assets of 2.63% are outperforming 51% of companies in the asset management industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.28 is far below the industry median of 17.8.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include Nelson Peltz (Trades, Portfolio) with 7.96% of outstanding shares, Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.59% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.32%.

Tapestry

The firm reduced its position in Tapestry Inc. (TPR) by 47.91%, impacting the portfolio by -0.66%.

The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion and an enterprise value of $14.02 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 12.84% and return on assets of 4.27% are outperforming 68% of companies in the retail, cyclical industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.47 is below the industry median of 0.54.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.51% of outstanding shares, John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.28% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.17%.

Mohawk Industries

The guru trimmed the position in Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) by 26.74%, impacting the portfolio by -0.52%.

The company, which manufactures a wide range of flooring products, has a market cap of $14.50 billion and an enterprise value of $16.19 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 7.84% and return on assets of 4.65% are outperforming 52% of companies in the furnishings, fixtures and appliances industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.44 is below the industry median of 1.04.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Pzena with 2.42% of outstanding shares, followed by Rogers with 1.80% and Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.50%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

