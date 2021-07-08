Jaguar Listed Property LLC Buys Crown Castle International Corp, PS Business Parks Inc, Macerich Co, Sells SBA Communications Corp, Americold Realty Trust, Boston Properties Inc

- New Purchases: MAC,
- Added Positions: CCI, PSB, AMT, REXR, ELS, CUBE, PSA, CONE, EQR, MAA, EQIX,
- Reduced Positions: SBAC, BXP, KIM, TRNO, PLD, AMH, SPG, AIRC, SLG, LSI, EXR, NHI, ADC, NNN, CUZ,
- Sold Out: COLD, REG,
- Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 21,660 shares, 9.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40%
- American Tower Corp (AMT) - 61,500 shares, 8.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.83%
- Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) - 290,500 shares, 8.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.89%
- Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 78,100 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 109.95%
- Prologis Inc (PLD) - 126,300 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66%
Jaguar Listed Property LLC initiated holding in Macerich Co. The purchase prices were between $11.7 and $18.49, with an estimated average price of $14.91. The stock is now traded at around $17.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 159,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Jaguar Listed Property LLC added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 109.95%. The purchase prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84. The stock is now traded at around $200.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.28%. The holding were 78,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PS Business Parks Inc (PSB)
Jaguar Listed Property LLC added to a holding in PS Business Parks Inc by 62.03%. The purchase prices were between $147.66 and $163.84, with an estimated average price of $157.11. The stock is now traded at around $151.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 68,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Jaguar Listed Property LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 20.83%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $276.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 61,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)
Jaguar Listed Property LLC sold out a holding in Americold Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $37.29 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $38.71.Sold Out: Regency Centers Corp (REG)
Jaguar Listed Property LLC sold out a holding in Regency Centers Corp. The sale prices were between $56.71 and $68.2, with an estimated average price of $63.09.
