Jaguar Listed Property LLC Buys Crown Castle International Corp, PS Business Parks Inc, Macerich Co, Sells SBA Communications Corp, Americold Realty Trust, Boston Properties Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Crown Castle International Corp, PS Business Parks Inc, Macerich Co, American Tower Corp, sells SBA Communications Corp, Americold Realty Trust, Boston Properties Inc, Regency Centers Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jaguar Listed Property LLC. As of 2021Q2, Jaguar Listed Property LLC owns 32 stocks with a total value of $186 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 21,660 shares, 9.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40% American Tower Corp (AMT) - 61,500 shares, 8.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.83% Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) - 290,500 shares, 8.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.89% Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 78,100 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 109.95% Prologis Inc (PLD) - 126,300 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66%

Jaguar Listed Property LLC initiated holding in Macerich Co. The purchase prices were between $11.7 and $18.49, with an estimated average price of $14.91. The stock is now traded at around $17.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 159,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jaguar Listed Property LLC added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 109.95%. The purchase prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84. The stock is now traded at around $200.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.28%. The holding were 78,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jaguar Listed Property LLC added to a holding in PS Business Parks Inc by 62.03%. The purchase prices were between $147.66 and $163.84, with an estimated average price of $157.11. The stock is now traded at around $151.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 68,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jaguar Listed Property LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 20.83%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $276.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 61,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jaguar Listed Property LLC sold out a holding in Americold Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $37.29 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $38.71.

Jaguar Listed Property LLC sold out a holding in Regency Centers Corp. The sale prices were between $56.71 and $68.2, with an estimated average price of $63.09.