Jaguar Listed Property LLC Buys Crown Castle International Corp, PS Business Parks Inc, Macerich Co, Sells SBA Communications Corp, Americold Realty Trust, Boston Properties Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Jaguar Listed Property LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Crown Castle International Corp, PS Business Parks Inc, Macerich Co, American Tower Corp, sells SBA Communications Corp, Americold Realty Trust, Boston Properties Inc, Regency Centers Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jaguar Listed Property LLC. As of 2021Q2, Jaguar Listed Property LLC owns 32 stocks with a total value of $186 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Jaguar Listed Property LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jaguar+listed+property+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Jaguar Listed Property LLC
  1. Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 21,660 shares, 9.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40%
  2. American Tower Corp (AMT) - 61,500 shares, 8.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.83%
  3. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) - 290,500 shares, 8.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.89%
  4. Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 78,100 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 109.95%
  5. Prologis Inc (PLD) - 126,300 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66%
New Purchase: Macerich Co (MAC)

Jaguar Listed Property LLC initiated holding in Macerich Co. The purchase prices were between $11.7 and $18.49, with an estimated average price of $14.91. The stock is now traded at around $17.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 159,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Jaguar Listed Property LLC added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 109.95%. The purchase prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84. The stock is now traded at around $200.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.28%. The holding were 78,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PS Business Parks Inc (PSB)

Jaguar Listed Property LLC added to a holding in PS Business Parks Inc by 62.03%. The purchase prices were between $147.66 and $163.84, with an estimated average price of $157.11. The stock is now traded at around $151.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 68,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Jaguar Listed Property LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 20.83%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $276.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 61,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

Jaguar Listed Property LLC sold out a holding in Americold Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $37.29 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $38.71.

Sold Out: Regency Centers Corp (REG)

Jaguar Listed Property LLC sold out a holding in Regency Centers Corp. The sale prices were between $56.71 and $68.2, with an estimated average price of $63.09.



Here is the complete portfolio of Jaguar Listed Property LLC. Also check out:

1. Jaguar Listed Property LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Jaguar Listed Property LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Jaguar Listed Property LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Jaguar Listed Property LLC keeps buying
insider