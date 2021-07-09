Logo
Metropolis Capital Ltd Buys Texas Instruments Inc, Visa Inc, Booking Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 09, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Metropolis Capital Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Texas Instruments Inc, Visa Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Comcast Corp, State Street Corporation during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Metropolis Capital Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Metropolis Capital Ltd owns 14 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Metropolis Capital Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/metropolis+capital+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Metropolis Capital Ltd
  1. Visa Inc (V) - 912,696 shares, 13.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.73%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 84,828 shares, 13.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.30%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 619,639 shares, 10.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%
  4. State Street Corporation (STT) - 2,034,118 shares, 10.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.27%
  5. Progressive Corp (PGR) - 1,405,733 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.03%
New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)

Metropolis Capital Ltd initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26. The stock is now traded at around $171.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 46,827 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Metropolis Capital Ltd added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 211.03%. The purchase prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57. The stock is now traded at around $189.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.58%. The holding were 557,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Metropolis Capital Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 33.73%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $238.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 912,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Metropolis Capital Ltd added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 76.24%. The purchase prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2. The stock is now traded at around $2189.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 49,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Metropolis Capital Ltd added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 72.27%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $58.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 1,844,417 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: State Street Corporation (STT)

Metropolis Capital Ltd added to a holding in State Street Corporation by 32.27%. The purchase prices were between $78.6 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $84.45. The stock is now traded at around $83.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 2,034,118 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Metropolis Capital Ltd added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 39.18%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $53.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 2,386,163 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Metropolis Capital Ltd. Also check out:

1. Metropolis Capital Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Metropolis Capital Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Metropolis Capital Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Metropolis Capital Ltd keeps buying
