Metropolis Capital Ltd Buys Texas Instruments Inc, Visa Inc, Booking Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: AXP,
- Added Positions: TXN, V, BKNG, CMCSA, STT, CSCO, GOOGL, QRTEA, NWSA, PGR, ORCL, NWS,
- Reduced Positions: BRK.B,
For the details of Metropolis Capital Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/metropolis+capital+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Metropolis Capital Ltd
- Visa Inc (V) - 912,696 shares, 13.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.73%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 84,828 shares, 13.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.30%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 619,639 shares, 10.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%
- State Street Corporation (STT) - 2,034,118 shares, 10.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.27%
- Progressive Corp (PGR) - 1,405,733 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.03%
Metropolis Capital Ltd initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26. The stock is now traded at around $171.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 46,827 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Metropolis Capital Ltd added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 211.03%. The purchase prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57. The stock is now traded at around $189.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.58%. The holding were 557,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Metropolis Capital Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 33.73%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $238.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 912,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Metropolis Capital Ltd added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 76.24%. The purchase prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2. The stock is now traded at around $2189.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 49,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Metropolis Capital Ltd added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 72.27%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $58.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 1,844,417 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: State Street Corporation (STT)
Metropolis Capital Ltd added to a holding in State Street Corporation by 32.27%. The purchase prices were between $78.6 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $84.45. The stock is now traded at around $83.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 2,034,118 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Metropolis Capital Ltd added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 39.18%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $53.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 2,386,163 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Metropolis Capital Ltd.
