Metropolis Capital Ltd Buys Texas Instruments Inc, Visa Inc, Booking Holdings Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Texas Instruments Inc, Visa Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Comcast Corp, State Street Corporation during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Metropolis Capital Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Metropolis Capital Ltd owns 14 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Visa Inc (V) - 912,696 shares, 13.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.73% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 84,828 shares, 13.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.30% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 619,639 shares, 10.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52% State Street Corporation (STT) - 2,034,118 shares, 10.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.27% Progressive Corp (PGR) - 1,405,733 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.03%

Metropolis Capital Ltd initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26. The stock is now traded at around $171.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 46,827 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Metropolis Capital Ltd added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 211.03%. The purchase prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57. The stock is now traded at around $189.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.58%. The holding were 557,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Metropolis Capital Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 33.73%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $238.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 912,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Metropolis Capital Ltd added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 76.24%. The purchase prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2. The stock is now traded at around $2189.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 49,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Metropolis Capital Ltd added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 72.27%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $58.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 1,844,417 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Metropolis Capital Ltd added to a holding in State Street Corporation by 32.27%. The purchase prices were between $78.6 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $84.45. The stock is now traded at around $83.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 2,034,118 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Metropolis Capital Ltd added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 39.18%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $53.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 2,386,163 shares as of 2021-06-30.