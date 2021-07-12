Logo
Parnassus Fund Buys Guidewire Software Inc, MarketAxess Holdings Inc, SelectQuote Inc, Sells Ncino Inc, KLA Corp, Nuance Communications Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Parnassus Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Guidewire Software Inc, MarketAxess Holdings Inc, SelectQuote Inc, Sunrun Inc, sells Ncino Inc, KLA Corp, Nuance Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parnassus Fund. As of 2021Q2, Parnassus Fund owns 45 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Jerome Dodson 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jerome+dodson/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Jerome Dodson
  1. Agilent Technologies Inc (A) - 319,521 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio.
  2. IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 71,268 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio.
  3. Synopsys Inc (SNPS) - 155,573 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio.
  4. Illumina Inc (ILMN) - 88,399 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio.
  5. Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) - 128,116 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)

Parnassus Fund initiated holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.05 and $116, with an estimated average price of $103.8. The stock is now traded at around $110.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 150,889 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)

Parnassus Fund added to a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc by 24.49%. The purchase prices were between $432.89 and $539.68, with an estimated average price of $476.86. The stock is now traded at around $460.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 49,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SelectQuote Inc (SLQT)

Parnassus Fund added to a holding in SelectQuote Inc by 32.85%. The purchase prices were between $19.26 and $32.28, with an estimated average price of $25.02. The stock is now traded at around $17.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 694,791 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sunrun Inc (RUN)

Parnassus Fund added to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 24.68%. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $60.48, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $54.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 207,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Ncino Inc (NCNO)

Parnassus Fund sold out a holding in Ncino Inc. The sale prices were between $49.76 and $72.36, with an estimated average price of $63.13.

Reduced: KLA Corp (KLAC)

Parnassus Fund reduced to a holding in KLA Corp by 38.76%. The sale prices were between $286.74 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $320.94. The stock is now traded at around $310.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.41%. Parnassus Fund still held 72,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Parnassus Fund reduced to a holding in Nuance Communications Inc by 52.81%. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.38%. Parnassus Fund still held 302,401 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Jerome Dodson.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
