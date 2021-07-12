Parnassus Fund Buys Guidewire Software Inc, MarketAxess Holdings Inc, SelectQuote Inc, Sells Ncino Inc, KLA Corp, Nuance Communications Inc

New Purchases: GWRE,

Investment company Parnassus Fund Current Portfolio ) buys Guidewire Software Inc, MarketAxess Holdings Inc, SelectQuote Inc, Sunrun Inc, sells Ncino Inc, KLA Corp, Nuance Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parnassus Fund. As of 2021Q2, Parnassus Fund owns 45 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Agilent Technologies Inc (A) - 319,521 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 71,268 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Synopsys Inc (SNPS) - 155,573 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Illumina Inc (ILMN) - 88,399 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) - 128,116 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio.

Parnassus Fund initiated holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.05 and $116, with an estimated average price of $103.8. The stock is now traded at around $110.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 150,889 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parnassus Fund added to a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc by 24.49%. The purchase prices were between $432.89 and $539.68, with an estimated average price of $476.86. The stock is now traded at around $460.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 49,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parnassus Fund added to a holding in SelectQuote Inc by 32.85%. The purchase prices were between $19.26 and $32.28, with an estimated average price of $25.02. The stock is now traded at around $17.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 694,791 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parnassus Fund added to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 24.68%. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $60.48, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $54.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 207,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parnassus Fund sold out a holding in Ncino Inc. The sale prices were between $49.76 and $72.36, with an estimated average price of $63.13.

Parnassus Fund reduced to a holding in KLA Corp by 38.76%. The sale prices were between $286.74 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $320.94. The stock is now traded at around $310.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.41%. Parnassus Fund still held 72,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parnassus Fund reduced to a holding in Nuance Communications Inc by 52.81%. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.38%. Parnassus Fund still held 302,401 shares as of 2021-06-30.