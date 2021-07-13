Touchstone Capital, Inc. Buys National Research Corp, PPG Industries Inc, Sells , Strategic Education Inc

New Purchases: NRC,

NRC, Added Positions: PPG,

PPG, Reduced Positions: TROW, STRA, FFIV, WPC,

TROW, STRA, FFIV, WPC, Sold Out: EGOV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys National Research Corp, PPG Industries Inc, sells , Strategic Education Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Touchstone Capital, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Touchstone Capital, Inc. owns 15 stocks with a total value of $111 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Touchstone Capital, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/touchstone+capital%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc (DHIL) - 131,765 shares, 19.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79% T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) - 68,275 shares, 12.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.58% F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) - 59,411 shares, 10.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49% Fastenal Co (FAST) - 193,679 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21% National Research Corp (NRC) - 208,097 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. New Position

Touchstone Capital, Inc. initiated holding in National Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.55, with an estimated average price of $47.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.63%. The holding were 208,097 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Touchstone Capital, Inc. added to a holding in PPG Industries Inc by 979.87%. The purchase prices were between $147.97 and $182.33, with an estimated average price of $171.01. The stock is now traded at around $169.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 15,129 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Touchstone Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.9 and $34, with an estimated average price of $33.95.