TL Private Wealth Buys Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, Sells First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, sells First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TL Private Wealth. As of 2021Q2, TL Private Wealth owns 46 stocks with a total value of $169 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 113,733 shares, 19.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.49% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 206,581 shares, 16.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.63% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 105,515 shares, 14.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.26% First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 311,891 shares, 9.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.43% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 205,796 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.56%

TL Private Wealth initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81. The stock is now traded at around $16.559800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 28,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TL Private Wealth sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $210.08 and $246.6, with an estimated average price of $228.46.

TL Private Wealth sold out a holding in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.5 and $55.91, with an estimated average price of $28.5.

TL Private Wealth sold out a holding in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $6.35 and $10, with an estimated average price of $7.96.