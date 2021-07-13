TL Private Wealth Buys Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, Sells First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc

- New Purchases: TLRY, TLRY,
- Added Positions: VUG, VTV, FTSL, VO, LMBS, FMB, VEU, PCY, IUSV, IUSG, IEFA, IJH, T, AMZN, INTC,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, QQQ, VFH, VEA,
- Sold Out: FDN, SPCE, SRNE,
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 113,733 shares, 19.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.49%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 206,581 shares, 16.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.63%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 105,515 shares, 14.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.26%
- First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 311,891 shares, 9.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.43%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 205,796 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.56%
TL Private Wealth initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81. The stock is now traded at around $16.559800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 28,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
TL Private Wealth initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81. The stock is now traded at around $16.559800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 28,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)
TL Private Wealth sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $210.08 and $246.6, with an estimated average price of $228.46.Sold Out: Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE)
TL Private Wealth sold out a holding in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.5 and $55.91, with an estimated average price of $28.5.Sold Out: Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (SRNE)
TL Private Wealth sold out a holding in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $6.35 and $10, with an estimated average price of $7.96.
