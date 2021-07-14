Rosenbaum Jay D. Buys BlackRock Inc, CVS Health Corp, Sells T. Rowe Price Group Inc, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Amgen Inc

- New Purchases: BLK,
- Added Positions: CVS, NVS, NVDA, ICE, MA,
- Reduced Positions: INTC, MSFT, EW, PG, DHR, AAPL, PEP, TMO, JPM, USB, GOOG, GOOGL, LOW,
- Sold Out: TROW, TIP, AMGN, APD,
These are the top 5 holdings of Rosenbaum Jay D.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,687 shares, 10.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.66%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 30,463 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.94%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 700 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio.
- Intel Corp (INTC) - 41,138 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.16%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 17,070 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.79%
Rosenbaum Jay D. initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $881.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 1,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Rosenbaum Jay D. added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 41.09%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $82.577200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 11,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)
Rosenbaum Jay D. sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57.Sold Out: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Rosenbaum Jay D. sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57.Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Rosenbaum Jay D. sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97.Sold Out: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Rosenbaum Jay D. sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $281.34 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $293.32.
