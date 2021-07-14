Heritage Way Advisors, LLC Buys Philip Morris International Inc, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, Intuitive Surgical Inc

- New Purchases: PM, ESGE, ISRG,
- Added Positions: VEA, IJH, IJR, VWO, VTI, SPY, SCHA, VSS, SCHC, SCHE, SCHF, SCHM,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, ACN, KO, EMN, ABT, NKE, JNJ, DIS, ADP, CMCSA, ORCL, UPS, NSC, EFX, NOC, MDT, CSCO, ABBV, HD, MRK, BLK, SCHX, NVS, INTC, HSY, NTRS, MCD, JPM, CL, PEP, UNH, APD, AAPL, ENB,
These are the top 5 holdings of Heritage Way Advisors, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 111,965 shares, 19.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 254,801 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.80%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 72,601 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,209 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.93%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 22,242 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.50%
Heritage Way Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73. The stock is now traded at around $99.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)
Heritage Way Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.11 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $44.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,714 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Heritage Way Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $955.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 225 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Heritage Way Advisors, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 26.17%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $436.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 757 shares as of 2021-06-30.
