Heritage Way Advisors, LLC Buys Philip Morris International Inc, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, Intuitive Surgical Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Philip Morris International Inc, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, Intuitive Surgical Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Heritage Way Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Heritage Way Advisors, LLC owns 68 stocks with a total value of $241 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 111,965 shares, 19.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 254,801 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.80% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 72,601 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,209 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.93% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 22,242 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.50%

Heritage Way Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73. The stock is now traded at around $99.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heritage Way Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.11 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $44.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,714 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heritage Way Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $955.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heritage Way Advisors, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 26.17%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $436.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 757 shares as of 2021-06-30.